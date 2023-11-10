Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Apr 26, 1978 (45 years old) Place of Birth: Canada Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Pablo Schreiber's Net Worth

What is Pablo Schreiber's Net Worth?

Pablo Schreiber is an Canadian-American actor of the screen and stage who has a net worth of $3 million. Pablo Schreiber is known for his roles on such television series as "The Wire," "Orange is the New Black," "American Gods," and "Halo." His big-screen credits include "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi," "Den of Thieves," "Skyscraper," and "Lorelei." On stage, Schreiber earned a Tony Award nomination for his work in the play "Awake and Sing!," and won a Drama Desk Award for his work in "Reasons to Be Pretty."

Early Life and Education

Pablo Schreiber was born on April 26, 1978 in a hippie commune in Ymir, British Columbia, Canada to psychotherapist Lorraine and actor Tell. The family soon moved to Winlaw, British Columbia. Through his father, Schreiber's older half-brother is actor Liev Schreiber.

When Schreiber was 12, his parents separated, and he went to live with his father in Seattle, Washington. For his higher education, he first went to the University of San Francisco before transferring to Carnegie Mellon University. Schreiber graduated with a degree in theatre in 2000.

Television Career

Schreiber had his first television role in 2003, playing the recurring character Nick Sobotka in the second season of the HBO series "The Wire." He later returned in a guest capacity for the show's fifth and final season in 2008. Meanwhile, Schreiber appeared in episodes of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." After the end of "The Wire," he was in episodes of such shows as "Dirt," "Fear Itself," "Army Wives," "Life on Mars," "The Beast," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and "Three Rivers." Schreiber had his first main role in a series in 2011, playing Johnny Leary on the short-lived boxing drama "Lights Out." Later in the year, he began a main role on the CBS series "A Gifted Man" and a recurring role in the seventh season of the Showtime series "Weeds." In 2012, Schreiber appeared in episodes of the CBS series "Person of Interest" and "Made in Jersey."

Schreiber returned to the "Law & Order" franchise in 2013 to play the recurring role of serial rapist William Lewis on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Also that year, he had a main role on NBC's short-lived remake of "Ironside," and began appearing as George 'Pornstache' Mendez on the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black." Schreiber played Mendez in a recurring capacity for the first three seasons of the show, and then in a guest-starring capacity for seasons five and seven. He earned an Emmy Award nomination for his work on "Orange is the New Black." Schreiber had his next major role in 2015 on the short-lived HBO comedy series "The Brink." Later, from 2017 to 2019, he played leprechaun Mad Sweeney in the first two seasons of the Starz series "American Gods." Schreiber subsequently appeared in the Apple TV+ miniseries "Defending Jacob." In 2022, he was in the Hulu miniseries "Candy," and began starring as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 on the Paramount+ series "Halo," based on the video game franchise of the same name.

Film Career

In 2001, Schreiber made his film debut with a small part in the comedy "Bubble Boy." Two years later, he appeared in the drama "The Mudge Boy." In 2004, Schreiber appeared alongside his half-brother in the remake of "The Manchurian Candidate," and in 2005 appeared in the skateboarding drama "Lords of Dogtown." He had a big year in 2008, appearing in four films: "Quid Pro Quo," "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," "Nights in Rodanthe," and "Favorite Son." The following year, Schreiber was in the romantic dramedy "Breaking Upwards" and the science-fiction horror film "Tell-Tale." Kicking off the 2010s, he appeared in the ensemble cast of Josh Radnor's directorial debut "Happythankyoumoreplease." Over the subsequent years, Schreiber had roles in such films as "Allegiance," "Preservation," "Fort Bliss," and "After."

Schreiber had one of his biggest film roles yet in 2016, starring opposite John Krasinski and James Badge Dale in Michael Bay's action thriller "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi." The year after that, he had starring roles in the crime thriller "Thumper" and the comedy "Big Bear," as well as a smaller part in the romantic drama "All Summers End." In 2018, Schreiber was in four films, starting with the action heist film "Den of Thieves." He was in two more action films after that, "Beast of Burden" and "Skyscraper." Schreiber's final film of 2018 was Damien Chazelle's "First Man," in which he portrayed astronaut Jim Lovell. He subsequently appeared in the dark comedy "The Devil Has a Name." In 2020, Schreiber starred opposite Jena Malone in the drama "Lorelei." Among his other credits is the 2022 fantasy film "The King's Daughter."

Stage Career

On stage, Schreiber has acted in both Broadway and off-Broadway plays. In 2006, he appeared on Broadway in "Awake and Sing!," for which he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play. Two years later, Schreiber starred in Neil LaBute's "Reasons to Be Pretty," and won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play. His other credits have included "Desire Under the Elms" and "Gruesome Playground Injuries."

Audiobooks

In 2009, Schreiber narrated the audiobook for Brett Easton Ellis's novel "American Psycho." He later narrated the audiobook for Jack London's "The Call of the Wild" and Taylor Jenkins Reid's "Daisy Jones & the Six."

Personal Life & Real Estate

Schreiber married yoga teacher Jessica Monty in 2007. The couple had two sons before divorcing in 2014 on account of irreconcilable differences.

In 2000 Pablo paid $290,000 for a home in Topanga, California. He listed the home for sale in November 2021 for $1.6 million, but ultimately did not accept any offers.