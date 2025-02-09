What is Owain Yeoman's Net Worth and Salary?

Owain Yeoman is a Welsh actor who has a net worth of $6 million.

Owain Yeoman is a Welsh actor renowned for his dynamic roles across television and film. He gained prominence portraying CBI Agent Wayne Rigsby in the CBS series "The Mentalist" and has showcased his versatility in productions such as "Generation Kill," "Turn: Washington's Spies," and "American Sniper." Yeoman's compelling performances have established him as a notable figure in the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Born on July 2, 1978, in Chepstow, Monmouthshire, Wales, Owain Sebastian Yeoman is the son of Michael and Hilary Yeoman. He attended Wyedean School in Sedbury, Gloucestershire, where he developed a passion for English literature and participated in amateur dramatics. Yeoman pursued English literature at Brasenose College, Oxford, graduating with honors. Initially considering doctoral studies, he worked briefly at a bank in London's Canary Wharf before deciding to study acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Television Career

Yeoman's television debut was in 2004, playing the T-888 model Terminator in the pilot episode of "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles." He gained significant recognition as Agent Wayne Rigsby in "The Mentalist" (2008–2015), appearing in every episode up to the sixth season. His other notable TV roles include Sgt. Eric Kocher in "Generation Kill" (2008), Lucas Dalton in "The Nine" (2006–2007), and Benedict Arnold in "Turn: Washington's Spies" (2015–2017). Yeoman has also guest-starred in series such as "Extant" (2014) and "Supergirl" (2015).

Film Career

Yeoman made his film debut as Lysander in "Troy" (2004). He appeared in "Beerfest" (2006) and portrayed Ranger One in "American Sniper" (2014). In 2016, he starred as Terry Winters in "The Belko Experiment," and in 2020, he played Sean in "Brahms: The Boy II."

Personal Life

Yeoman married actress Lucy Davis in December 2006; the couple divorced in 2011. In September 2013, he married jewelry designer Gigi Yallouz, and they have two daughters, Ever Belle and Phoenix. A vegetarian, Yeoman has participated in campaigns promoting vegetarianism for PETA.