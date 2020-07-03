Otto Farrant net worth: Otto Farrant is an English actor who has a net worth of $3 million. He is perhaps best known for playing the title character on the series Alex Rider.

Otto Farrant was born in England. He began acting at 11 years old in stage productions including at Shakespeare's Globe theatre. In 2013 he had a recurring role as Thomas Grey on the TV mini-series The White Queen. Farrant also had recurring roles on the TV mini-series War & Peace in 2016 as Petya Rostov, the TV series Marcella in 2016 as Evan Jones, and the TV mini-series Mrs. Wilson in 2018. In 2020 he began starring as the title character on the Amazon Prime television series Alex Rider. Otto Farrant has also appeared in the movies Clash of the Titans, The Great Ghost Rescue, and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen. He has also appeared in episodes of the TV series The Bill and Silk.