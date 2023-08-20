What is O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s net worth?

O'Shea Jackson Jr. is an American actor and rapper who has a net worth of $3 million. O'Shea Jackson Jr. is the son of rapper/actor/producer, Ice Cube. O'Shea portrayed his father in the 2015 film "Straight Outta Compton," which was his professional acting debut. Jackson Jr. has gone on to appear in the movies "Ingrid Goes West," "Den of Thieves," "Long Shot in 2019," and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," among others. O'Shea Jackson Jr. won an Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Straight Outta Compton" and was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Early Life

O'Shea Jackson Jr. was born on February 24, 1991 in Los Angeles, California to parents Kimberly Woodruff and O'Shea Jackson Sr., better known as the rapper Ice Cube. He was raised with his two brothers and sister in the San Fernando Valley. He attended William Howard Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California and graduated in 2009. He then attended the University of Southern California where he studied screenwriting.

Career

Jackson began his career in music. In 2010, he and his brother Darrell were featured on the songs "She Couldn't Make It On Her Own" and "Y'all Know How I Am." Both tracks were on their father's album, "I Am the West." In March of 2012, Jackson released his first mixtape, "Jackin' for Beats," online under the name OMG. It was positively reviewed. In 2015, he appeared on Pia Mia's music video for her song "Touch." He also appeared in American hip hop duo Twenty88's music video, "Out of Love."

In June of 2014, Jackson was cast to portray his father in the biographical film "Straight Outta Compton." The film followed the origins and rise of his father's rap group, N.W.A. The film was released in August of 2015 and received positive reviews. Jackson specifically received positive reviews and was noted for his physical resemblance to his father.

In 2017, Jackson was cast as character Dan Pinto, a Batman-obsessed aspiring screenwriter and landlord in the film "Ingrid Goes West." He played the love interest of the starring character, Ingrid Thorburn, who was played by actress Audrey Plaza. Many critics commented on Jackson's stellar performance, including the "Los Angeles Times," "Vulture," and "Collider."

In February of 2018, Jackson was cast as hip hop legend Kool Herc in a segment of "Drunk History." In October of 2019, he made a guest appearance on the debut of "WWE Smackdown" on Fox. The same year, he appeared in two films. He had a supporting role as Lance in the romantic comedy "Long Shot" alongside Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen. He also had a role in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" portraying the character of Barnes, the leader of the special military forces group in the film. Additionally, he co-starred with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson in the drama "Just Mercy." He portrayed the character of Anthony Ray Hinton, a real life man who spent 30 years behind bars after being wrongfully convicted of murder. Jackson then took several years away from film. He returned to the screen in 2023 to appear in the dark comedy film "Cocaine Bear" as the character of Daveed.

During his break from film, he continued working in television. In 2021, he appeared in on episode of "The Premise." He also appeared in the miniseries "The Now" and in the series "Swagger." In 2022, he appeared as character Kawlan Roken in "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Personal Life

Jackson had a daughter, Jordan Reign Jackson, who was born in August of 2017 with his ex-girlfriend Jackie Garcia. He is a fan of the Los Angeles Rams and also enjoys watching professional wrestling.