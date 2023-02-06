Orlando Brown Net Worth

What is Orlando Brown's Net Worth and Salary?

Orlando Brown is an American actor, rap artist, and musician who has a net worth of $2 thousand. Orlando Brown is best known for his roles on the television sitcoms "Family Matters," "Two of a Kind," and "That's So Raven." He also voiced characters on the animated shows "Waynehead," "The Proud Family," and "Fillmore!" Starting in early 2016, Brown became entangled in a series of legal issues related to domestic battery, obstruction of justice, and illegal drug possession.

Legal issues

Orlando Brown has been arrested a number of times over the years. He was arrested in 2016 and charged with domestic batter and drug possession. In January 2018 he was arrested for battery of a spouse, resisting a police office and possession of drugs. In September 2018 he was arrested for a fourth time after being caught trying to break into a restaurant.

Orlando was arrested again in December 2022 for misdemeanor domestic violence. This time he was accused of swinging a knife and hammer at his brother. His brother told the police that he allowed Orlando to stay with him because he is homeless and didn't want him to go to a homeless shelter. But then Orlando reportedly began acting erratically in the house and threatened the brother physically.

Early Life

Orlando Brown was born on December 4, 1987 in Los Angeles, California.

Television Career

Brown began his acting career as a child in 1995. That year, he appeared in an episode of the ABC sitcom "Coach." In 1996, Brown was in episodes of four other sitcoms: "In the House," "The Parent 'Hood," "The Jamie Foxx Show," and "Moesha." He also began playing the character of Jerry Jamal "3J" Jameson on the popular sitcom "Family Matters," a role he played for the final three seasons of the show through 1998. Additionally, Brown began voice-acting in 1996, playing the main character on the short-lived animated series "Waynehead." His other credits in the late 90s include episodes of the sitcoms "Malcolm & Eddie," "Sister, Sister," and "The Wayans Bros." Brown also had main roles on the sitcom "Two of a Kind," costarring Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and on the drama series "Safe Harbor," starring Gregory Harrison and Rue McClanahan.

In 2000, Brown commenced his long working relationship with Disney when he appeared in the Disney Channel television baseball film "Perfect Game." The next year, he was in an episode of the Disney Channel show "Lizzie McGuire"; he also began voicing the main character of Sticky Webb on the animated series "The Proud Family." Brown landed another main voice-acting role in 2002, playing the titular seventh grade character on "Fillmore!" His biggest role, however, came in 2003, when he started playing Eddie Thomas on the Disney Channel teen sitcom "That's So Raven." The show, which starred Raven Symone, ran for four seasons through 2007. Elsewhere on the small screen, Brown appeared in episodes of "One on One," "Phil of the Future," and "WordGirl," and starred in the television films "Maniac Magee" and "Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off."

Film Career

Brown made his big-screen debut in the 1995 military comedy "Major Payne," starring Damon Wayans. A few years later, he appeared in the science-fiction comedy "Senseless," costarring Marlon Wayans and David Spade. Brown's next major role was in the 2001 Disney comedy "Max Keeble's Big Move." After that, he mostly focused on his television career. Brown returned to the big screen in 2015 with a small part in F. Gary Gray's biographical drama "Straight Outta Compton."

Legal Troubles

In February of 2016, Brown was arrested in Torrance, California after having an altercation with his girlfriend in public. He was later charged with domestic battery, obstruction of justice, and drug possession with intent to sell. After failing to show up for his court date, he was taken into custody in Barstow in March. At this time, Brown faced new charges of domestic battery, resisting arrest, and drug possession. He once again failed to show up in court, and fled to Nevada. Brown was eventually apprehended by bounty hunters in Las Vegas in April. A couple months later, he was arrested again, this time after exiting a hotel known for prostitution and illegal drug transactions. During his refusal to cooperate, police found him in possession of meth and a pipe.

Brown got into further trouble in September of 2016 when he broke into Legends Restaurant & Venue in Las Vegas. This came after a brief stint in rehab that ended with Brown walking barefoot down the street hauling a box of wine. Some time later, in December of 2022, Brown was arrested again on domestic violence charges, this time in Lima, Ohio, where he was homeless. He had reportedly threatened his brother with a knife and a hammer. Brown was subsequently jailed in Allen County without bond.

Personal Life

Brown is married to a woman named Danielle. During an appearance on "Dr. Phil" in late 2018 that attracted much scrutiny, he claimed that he had four children, two of whom he had never met. Brown also made the claim that he was the son of the late pop star Michael Jackson, a falsehood that cast doubt around his other assertions on the show.