Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Birthdate: Jul 26, 1968 (55 years old) Birthplace: Camden Town Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.74 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Olivia Williams' Net Worth

What is Olivia Williams's Net Worth?

Olivia Williams is a British actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Olivia Williams is known for her performances in such films as "Rushmore," "The Sixth Sense," "The Heart of Me," "The Ghost Writer," and "The Father." She has also acted on television, with notable credits including the Starz science-fiction series "Counterpart" and the Netflix historical drama series "The Crown." Williams's other credits include stage productions of "Love's Labour's Lost," "Waste," and "Tartuffe," among other plays.

Early Life and Education

Olivia Williams was born on July 26, 1968 in London, England to barrister parents. She was educated as a youth at South Hampstead High School. For her higher education, Williams attended Newnham College, Cambridge, from which she earned a degree in English literature. She went on to study drama at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Film Career

Williams made her debut on the big screen in 1997 with roles in two films: the Belgian drama "Gaston's War" and Kevin Costner's epic post-apocalyptic adventure film "The Postman." The following year, she starred opposite Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray in Wes Anderson's "Rushmore," playing coveted elementary school teacher Rosemary Cross. Williams had another big role in 1999, playing the wife of Bruce Willis's main character in M. Night Shyamalan's blockbuster thriller "The Sixth Sense." She followed that with roles in such films as "Four Dogs Playing Poker," "The Body," "Lucky Break," and "The Heart of Me," the lattermost of which won her the British Independent Film Award for Best Actress. Williams's subsequent credits included the supernatural thriller "Below," the 2003 version of "Peter Pan," and the 2005 adaptation of the book "Tara Road." In 2009, Williams gained acclaim for her performance as Miss Stubbs in the Academy Award-nominated drama "An Education." She gave another lauded performance the following year in Roman Polanski's "The Ghost Writer," for which she won the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress. The same year, Williams appeared in the biographical film "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll."

Williams appeared in three films in 2011: the drama "Collaborator," the action thriller "Hanna," and the crime film "Wild Bill." The next year, she reunited with "Hanna" director Joe Wright for his adaptation of "Anna Karenina." Williams also appeared in the 2012 films "Now is Good" and "Hyde Park on Hudson," in the latter portraying US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. In 2013, she was in the science-fiction horror film "The Last Days on Mars" and lent her voice to the animated fantasy film "Justin and the Knights of Valour." Williams was subsequently in four films in 2014: the action thriller "Sabotage," the horror thriller "Altar," David Cronenberg's Hollywood satire "Maps to the Stars," and the action fantasy film "Seventh Son." Her credits over the ensuing years included the romcom "Man Up" and the biographical drama "Victoria & Abdul," in which she portrayed aristocrat Jane Spencer. After a three-year break from the big screen, Williams returned in 2020 with a role in Florian Zeller's Academy Award-winning drama "The Father," starring Anthony Hopkins. Following another considerable hiatus, she appeared in the 2024 science-fiction romance film "Another End," starring Gael García Bernal.

Television Career

Williams first appeared on television in 1992 with guest roles on "Van der Valk" and "The Ruth Rendell Mysteries." In 1996, she played Jane Fairfax in a television film adaptation of "Emma," and in 1998 appeared in two episodes of the American sitcom "Friends." Still in the US, Williams subsequently played Hera in the 2000 miniseries adaptation of "Jason and the Argonauts." She mostly acted in television films over the subsequent years, including "Agatha Christie: A Life in Pictures" (2004), "Krakatoa: The Last Days" (2006), and "Miss Austen Regrets" (2008). From 2009 to 2010, Williams played the main role of Adelle DeWitt in Joss Whedon's science-fiction series "Dollhouse." After that, she starred opposite Darren Boyd in the ITV crime drama "Case Sensitive." In 2014, Williams appeared in the British television film "Salting the Battlefield" and began a main role on the American series "Manhattan."

In 2017, Williams played Lady Hamilton in the ITV period drama "The Halcyon." She also began starring on the Starz science-fiction series "Counterpart," which ran until 2019. Williams had her next main role in 2021, playing Lavinia Bidlow on Joss Whedon's short-lived series "The Nevers." Subsequently, from 2022 to 2023, she portrayed Camilla Parker Bowles in the final two seasons of the Netflix historical drama series "The Crown." With the cast of the show, she shared two SAG Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Williams's other television credits include the Max streaming series "Dune: Prophecy," set in the "Dune" universe created by author Frank Herbert. She plays Tula Harkonnen in the series, and stars alongside Emily Watson and Jodhi May, among others.

Stage Career

After graduating from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, Williams spent three years with the Royal Shakespeare Company in both London and Stratford-upon-Avon. Later, in 1995, she toured in the United States with the National Theatre's production of "Richard III." Williams didn't return to the stage until 2003, when she appeared in a production of "Love's Labour's Lost" in London. Over the subsequent years, she was in such plays as "The Hotel in Amsterdam," "The Changeling," and "In a Forest, Dark and Deep." Williams's other notable stage credits include the plays "Waste," "Tartuffe," and "Marys Seacole."

Personal Life

Williams was previously engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Cake, but they called off the engagement two weeks before their planned wedding. In 2003, she married actor Rhashan Stone, with whom she has two daughters.