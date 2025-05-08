What is Olivia Thirlby's net worth?

Olivia Thirlby is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Olivia Thirlby is an American actress best known for her performances in both independent films and major studio productions. She first gained widespread attention for her role as Leah in the critically acclaimed teen dramedy "Juno" (2007), and has since built a diverse career with roles in films like "The Wackness," "Dredd," and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." Thirlby is known for her intelligence, understated charisma, and her ability to embody complex, emotionally resonant characters. With a career spanning nearly two decades, she has become a respected presence in film, television, and stage productions.

Early Life and Education

Olivia Jo Thirlby was born on October 6, 1986, and raised in Manhattan's East Village. Her mother worked as an advertising executive, while her father was a contractor. Thirlby attended Friends Seminary, a private Quaker school in New York City, and spent summers at the French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts and the Usdan Center for the Creative and Performing Arts. She later studied acting at the American Globe Theatre and took a stage combat course at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, laying the foundation for a career in performance that blended technical training with artistic depth.

Breakthrough and Rise to Fame

Thirlby made her feature film debut in Paul Greengrass's harrowing 9/11 drama "United 93" (2006), portraying Nicole Carol Miller, a real-life passenger aboard the doomed flight. The following year, she earned her breakout role in "Juno," where she played the witty and supportive best friend to Ellen Page's title character. The film was both a commercial and critical hit, propelling Thirlby into the Hollywood spotlight.

She quickly followed up with memorable performances in "The Secret," "Snow Angels," and the Sundance hit "The Wackness," in which she starred opposite Josh Peck as a privileged Upper East Side teen navigating love and heartbreak during a sweltering New York summer in the 1990s.

Career Highlights

Thirlby has consistently gravitated toward character-driven stories, balancing indie projects with genre fare. She appeared alongside Natalie Portman in the romantic comedy "No Strings Attached" and took on action-heavy work as the psychic rookie Judge Anderson in the cult favorite "Dredd" (2012). That same year, she starred in the experimental drama "Nobody Walks," co-written by Lena Dunham.

Her filmography also includes roles in "The Darkest Hour," "Being Flynn," "The Stanford Prison Experiment," and "Chappaquiddick." In 2023, she appeared in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning epic "Oppenheimer," portraying nuclear physicist Lilli Hornig.

Television and Stage Work

Thirlby's work on television has been varied, including appearances in "Kidnapped," "Bored to Death," "Good Vibes," "Goliath," and the Showtime revival "The L Word: Generation Q." In 2021, she played Hero Brown in the FX/Hulu sci-fi series "Y: The Last Man."

On stage, Thirlby made a strong impression with her Off-Broadway performances in "Farragut North" and "Lonely, I'm Not," further demonstrating her range and dedication to her craft.

Personal Life and Advocacy

In 2011, Thirlby publicly came out as bisexual and participated in the Self-Evident Truths Project, a photography campaign aimed at increasing LGBTQ+ visibility. She married South African cinematographer Jacques Pienaar in 2014, whom she met while filming "Dredd." The couple separated in 2021.

Thirlby has often spoken about her desire to take on meaningful roles and projects that explore human complexity. Her off-screen persona reflects an actor deeply engaged with both the art and the ethics of storytelling.