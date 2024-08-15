What is Olivia Hussey's net worth?

Olivia Hussey is an Argentine-British actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Olivia Hussey rose to international fame at the age of 15 with her iconic portrayal of Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film adaptation of "Romeo and Juliet." This performance earned her a Golden Globe and launched her career in cinema.

Throughout her career, Hussey has demonstrated versatility across various genres. She starred in notable films such as the mystery thriller "Black Christmas" (1974) and the religious epic "Jesus of Nazareth" (1977), where she played the Virgin Mary. Her filmography also includes roles in "Death on the Nile" (1978) and "Turkey Shoot" (1982).

In addition to her film work, Hussey has appeared in numerous television productions, including the miniseries "The Bastard" (1978) and "Ivanhoe" (1982). She has lent her voice to animated projects like "Superman: The Animated Series" and has performed in stage productions.

$500 Million Nude Scene Lawsuit

In the 1968 film "Romeo and Juliet" Olivia famously appears topless briefly. At the time of filming she was 15 years old. Her co-star's bare bottom is also visible. For years, Olivia did not seem to have a problem with the scene. Even as late as 2018 she stated she was proud of the scene in several interviews. At some point her views changed.

In December 2022, Olivia and her co-star Leonard Whiting filed a $500 million lawsuit against Paramount Pictures for sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and fraud owing to mental and emotional distress as a result of having filmed the scene as well as missed career opportunities that followed. Whiting was 16 when the scene was filmed and Hussey was 15.Olivia and Leonard claimed they were pressured by the film's director Franco Zeffirelli, who died in 2019, to do the nudity after being assured previously that it wouldn't be necessary.

According to their shared business manager, Tony Marinozzi, the filmmakers misled the young actors into agreeing to film it:

"What they were told and what went on were two different things…They trusted Franco. At 16, as actors, they took his lead that he would not violate that trust they had. Franco was their friend, and frankly, at 16, what do they do? There are no options. There was no #MeToo."

According to the lawsuit, Zeffirelli gave the actors false information about the positioning of the camera and assured them that there would be no on-screen nudity in the finished film. And their attorney, Solomon Gresen, used even stronger language to describe the situation in an interview:

"Nude images of minors are unlawful and shouldn't be exhibited…These were very young naive children in the '60s who had no understanding of what was about to hit them. All of a sudden they were famous at a level they never expected, and in addition they were violated in a way they didn't know how to deal with."

The suit was filed as a result of state law in California that temporarily suspended the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases through the end of 2022.

Sharon Tate/Manson Murders Connection

The notorious murder of actress Sharon Tate and four companions at the hands of several members of Charles Manson's sick Manson Family cult, took place on August 8/9 at a home located at 10050 Cielo Drive in Los Angeles. The home was being rented by Sharon and her husband Roman Polanski. The home was owned by Olivia's agent, Rudi Altobelli. Weeks before the murder, the plan had been for 18-year-old Olivia to move to Los Angeles and live in the property's guest house to assist the very pregnant Sharon Tate. After the murders, Olivia still went through with the plan of moving into the home's guest house. She would later recall watching as a member of the Manson family was led around the crime scene by police explaining what happened on the night of the murders.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Olivia Hussey was married to Dean Martin's son, Dean Paul Martin, from 1971 – 1979. They married on her 20th birthday. They had a son in 1973. She was then married to Japanese singer Akira Fuse from 1980 – 1989. They had a son in 1983. She has been married to singer/actor David Glen Eisley since 1991. David is the son of actor Anthony Eisley. David and Olivia have a daughter, actress India Eisley.

In 1992, Olivia sold a house and bought a house. She sold a house in LA's Coldwater Canyon area for $1.3 million and bought a home for $900,000 in Topanga, California.