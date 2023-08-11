Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Jan 22, 1969 (54 years old) Place of Birth: Paddington Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Actor, Singer-songwriter, Voice Actor Nationality: England 💰 Compare Olivia d'Abo's Net Worth

What is Olivia d'Abo's Net Worth?

Olivia d'Abo is an English-American actress and singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Olivia d'Abo is known for playing hippie sister Karen Arnold on the television series "The Wonder Years" and starring in such films as "Conan the Destroyer," "Flying," "Bank Robber," "The Last Good Time," and "Kicking and Screaming." She has also voiced characters on several animated television shows, including "The Legend of Tarzan," "Justice League," and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." In other media, d'Abo has composed and performed songs and acted in theatrical productions.

Early Life and Education

Olivia d'Abo was born on January 22, 1969 in London, England to model and actress Maggie London and singer-songwriter Mike d'Abo, the lead vocalist of the rock band Manfred Mann. She has an older brother named Ben, a younger half-brother named Bruno, and younger half-sibling twins named Ella and Louis. D'Abo was educated in Los Angeles, California at the Apple School and Pacoima Junior High School.

Film Career

D'Abo made her feature film debut playing Princess Jehnna in the 1984 epic sword-and-sorcery film "Conan the Destroyer," starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. A little later that year, she played a peasant girl in the Bo Derek romantic drama "Bolero." D'Abo had her first leading role in the 1986 Canadian sports drama "Flying," in which she played a high school gymnast. The same year, she had a supporting role in the action drama "Bullies." Her credits over the remainder of the decade were "Into the Fire," "Beyond the Stars," and "Another Chance." Kicking off the 1990s, d'Abo appeared in the spoof film "The Spirit of '76." Three years after that, she appeared in the action film "Point of No Return," the crime film "Bank Robber," and the comedy sequel "Wayne's World 2." D'Abo had her next starring role in the 1994 adaptation of the book "The Last Good Time," directed by Bob Balaban. She also appeared in the comedies "Greedy" and "Clean Slate" the same year.

In 1995, d'Abo starred opposite Steve Guttenberg in the family sports comedy "The Big Green"; opposite Josh Hamilton in Noah Baumbach's directorial debut "Kicking and Screaming"; and alongside a cast of other actresses in the comedy "Live Nude Girls." Closing out the decade, she appeared in "Hacks," "A Texas Funeral," and "Seven Girlfriends." In the 21st century, d'Abo has mostly appeared in smaller and direct-to-video films. She has also done a great deal of voice acting, with credits including "Tarzan & Jane," "The Animatrix," "Ultimate Avengers" and "Ultimate Avengers 2," and "Green Lantern: First Flight." Among her live-action credits are "The Devil's Violinist," "Blue Weekend," "Bandit," "Staycation," and "The Nana Project."

Television Career

D'Abo had her first credited television appearance as a guest star on the ABC sitcom "Growing Pains" in the mid-1980s. After that, she appeared in episodes of such shows as "One Big Family," "Simon & Simon," "Tour of Duty," and "The Bronx Zoo." D'Abo went on to land her biggest role in 1988 on the ABC coming-of-age series "The Wonder Years." She played Karen Arnold, the teenage hippie sister of Fred Savage's main character, Kevin. D'Abo appeared as part of the main cast for the first four seasons of "The Wonder Years" through 1991, and then made a pair of guest appearances in the final two seasons. She had her next main role from 1996 to 1997, playing Marie Blake in the second season of the NBC sitcom "The Single Guy." During that span of time, d'Abo voiced the character Sonya Blade on the animated show "Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm," and starred in the television film "Dad's Week Off." To end the decade, she appeared in three episodes of "Party of Five" and lent her voice to three episodes of "Batman Beyond."

Commencing the new millennium, d'Abo appeared in an episode of "3rd Rock from the Sun." She subsequently appeared in the television film "The Triangle" and was in three episodes of "Spin City." From 2001 to 2003, d'Abo voiced Jane Porter on the animated series "The Legend of Tarzan," and from 2002 to 2003 voiced Tak in three episodes of "Invader Zim." Additionally, she had a recurring role voicing Morgaine le Fey on "Justice League." D'Abo's other notable voice-acting credits have included "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Generator Rex." In live-action roles, she played the recurring villainess Nicole Wallace on "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" between 2002 and 2008. D'Abo has made guest appearances on several other shows over the years, including "Eureka," "Jo," "Elementary," "Psych," and "Jane the Virgin."

Music Career

A musician and singer-songwriter, d'Abo has composed and performed music for various soundtracks and studio albums. Her single "Broken" was used in the 2006 film "Loving Annabelle," and with Italian singer Laura Pausini, she cowrote the song "Love Comes from the Inside." D'Abo released her debut studio album, "Not TV," in the summer of 2008.

Other Media

Among her other media endeavors, d'Abo launched a weekly podcast in 2015 entitled "Every Friday with Dan and Olivia," which she cohosts with Dan Miles.

Personal Life

In the early 1990s, d'Abo was engaged to musician Julian Lennon, the son of the Beatles' John. The pair ultimately broke off their engagement in 1992. Three years later, d'Abo had a son named Oliver. She went on to date actor Thomas Jane, to whom she got engaged in 1998. They, too, broke off their engagement, in 2001. D'Abo married her first husband, musician, songwriter, and music producer Patrick Leonard, in 2002. They divorced a decade later. D'Abo was next in a relationship with professional skateboarder James Quakenbush from 2019 to 2022.