Olivia Colman Net Worth:

What Is Olivia Colman's Net Worth and Salary?

Olivia Colman (also known as Sarah Caroline Sinclair CBE) is an English actress and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Colman has won numerous awards for films such as "The Favourite" (2018), "The Father" (2020), and "The Lost Daughter" (2021) and for her portrayal of DS Ellie Miller on the ITV crime drama "Broadchurch" (2013–2017) and Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix series "The Crown" (2019–2020).

Olivia has more than 100 acting credits to her name, including the films "Hot Fuzz" (2007), "Tyrannosaur" (2009), "The Iron Lady" (2011), and "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017) and the television series "Bruiser" (2000), "Peep Show" (2003–2015), "Green Wing" (2004–2006), "Beautiful People" (2008–2009), "Rev." (2010–2014), "Flowers" (2016–2018), and "Fleabag" (2016–2019). Colman also executive produced "The Lost Daughter" and the 2021 miniseries "Landscapers." In 2019, Olivia was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to drama in the Queen's birthday honours.

Early Life

Olivia Colman was born Sarah Caroline Colman on January 30, 1974, in Norwich, Norfolk, England. Her mother, Mary, was a nurse, and her father, Keith, was a Chartered Surveyor. Olivia attended Norwich High School for Girls and Gresham's School, and at age 16, she made her acting debut in a school production of "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie," playing the title role. After high school, Colman briefly studied primary teaching at Homerton College, Cambridge, then she studied drama at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, graduating in 1999. As a Cambridge student, Olivia appeared on the television series "The Word." Colman had to go by a different first name when she began her professional acting career because a different actress named Sarah Colman was already a member of the UK actors' union, Equity. In a 2013 interview with "The Independent," she stated, "One of my best friends at university was called Olivia and I always loved her name. I was never Sarah; I was always called by my nickname, Colly, so it didn't seem so awful not to be called Sarah."

Career

In 2000, Colman appeared on the BBC2 sketch comedy show "Bruiser," followed by roles on "The Mitchell and Webb Situation" (2001), "People Like Us" (2001), "Rescue Me" (2002), and "The Office" (2002). From 2003 to 2015, she played Sophie Chapman on the Channel 4 sitcom "Peep Show," and she starred as Harriet Schulenburg on Channel 4's "Green Wing" from 2004 to 2006. Olivia's first film was 2004's "Terkel in Trouble," in which she voiced Terkel's Mother in the English dub of the movie, then she appeared in "Zemanovaload" (2005), "Confetti" (2006), "Grow Your Own" (2007), "I Could Never Be Your Woman" (2007), and "Le Donk & Scor-zay-zee" (2009). She played Pam Bachelor on the BBC Two's "Look Around You" in 2006, then she co-starred with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in the 2007 comedy "Hot Fuzz." Colman appeared on the sketch comedy series "That Mitchell and Webb Look" from 2006 to 2008, and from 2008 to 2009, she starred as Debbie Doonan on the BBC Two's "Beautiful People." From 2010 to 2014, Olivia played Alex Smallbone on the BBC Two sitcom "Rev.," and in 2011, she starred in the film "Tyrannosaur" and portrayed Carol Thatcher in "The Iron Lady" alongside Meryl Streep. From 2011 to 2012, Colman played Sally Owen on the BBC Four/BBC Two series "Twenty Twelve," and from 2013 to 2017, she starred as DS Ellie Miller on "Broadchurch." She won BAFTA Awards for both shows.

Olivia portrayed Queen Elizabeth in 2012's "Hyde Park on Hudson," then she appeared in "I Give It a Year" (2013), "Cuban Fury" (2014), "The Karman Line" (2014), "The Lobster" (2015), and "London Road" (2015). She played Janet Sloane on the 2014 Sky Atlantic series "Mr. Sloane" and Angela Burr on the 2016 BBC One/AMC serial "The Night Manager," and from 2016 to 2018, she starred as Deborah Flowers on the Channel 4/Seeso sitcom "Flowers." Colman earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her performance as Godmother on the BBC Three/BBC One series "Fleabag" (2016–2019), and she played Hildegard Schmidt in the 2017 film "Murder on the Orient Express." She won an Academy Award for starring as Queen Anne in 2018's "The Favourite," and she also earned nominations for 2020's "The Father" and 2021s "The Lost Daughter." In 2019, Olivia appeared in the film "Them That Follow," played Madame Thénardier in a BBC One adaptation of "Les Misérables," and began portraying Queen Elizabeth II on "The Crown," a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe. In 2021, she lent her voice to "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" and "Ron's Gone Wrong," narrated "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain," "Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure," and "Superworm," appeared in the film "Mothering Sunday," and produced and starred in the HBO/Sky Atlantic miniseries "Landscapers." In April 2021, it was announced that Colman had joined the cast of the Disney+ miniseries "Secret Invasion," which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Personal Life

Olivia married Ed Sinclair in August 2001, and they have welcomed two sons and a daughter; Sinclair created the 2021 miniseries "Landscapers." ​In 2014, Colman signed an open letter in opposition to Scottish independence, and in 2020, she signed one condemning "hostility and violence" against transgender women. In 2014, Olivia became a patron of Tender, a U.K. charity "working with young people to prevent domestic abuse and sexual violence by promoting healthy relationships based on equality and respect." She has been involved with the Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal and the Alzheimer's Society's Holkham Hall Memory Walk, and she became a patron of Anthony Nolan, a charity dedicated to helping people with blood cancer and blood disorders, in 2018. Colman said of the charity, "I'm really delighted and privileged to become a patron of Anthony Nolan, a charity I have supported for many years. The organisation helped find a donor for a dear friend of mine and that inspired me to do all I can to help the charity in return." Olivia was appointed an ambassador for UNICEF UK in 2015, and she was named President of the charity in 2020.

Awards and Nominations

Colman has earned three Academy Award nominations, winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "The Favourite" in 2019. Her other nominations were for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for "The Father" (2021) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "The Lost Daughter" (2022). Olivia has received six Golden Globe nominations, taking home the prize for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Night Manager" (2017), Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for "The Favourite" (2019), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for "The Crown" (2020). Of her eight BAFTA Award nominations, she has won four: Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for "Twenty Twelve" (2013), Best Supporting Actress for "Accused" (2013), Best Leading Actress (TV Award) for "Broadchurch" (2014), and Best Leading Actress (Film Award) for "The Favourite" (2019). Colman has received four Primetime Emmy nominations for "The Night Manager," "Fleabag," and "The Crown," winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "The Crown" in 2021.

Olivia has won more than 90 awards for her work, including two AACTA International Awards, four British Independent Film Awards, two Chlotrudis Awards, a CinEuphoria Award, an Empire Award, a European Film Award, an Evening Standard British Film Award, two Gold Derby Awards, two Gotham Awards, a Gracie Allen Award, three London Critics Circle Film Awards, four Online Film & Television Association Awards, two Royal Television Society awards, five Satellite Awards, and three Women Film Critics Circle Awards. Colman also won the Golden Eye Award for the New A-Lister at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival, and she has earned eight Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, sharing the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with her "The Crown" castmates in 2020 and 2021.

Real Estate

In March 2022, Olivia and Ed paid £1.3million for a "historic Grade II-listed barn" in Norfolk. Shortly before buying the home, the couple sold their five-bedroom home in Peckham for £2.4million; they purchased the property for £875,000 a decade earlier.