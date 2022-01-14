Oliver Platt Net Worth:

What is Oliver Platt's Net Worth and Salary?

Oliver Platt is an American actor who has a net worth of $5 million dollars. Oliver Platt is best known for his performances in such films as "Married to the Mob," "Bulworth," "The Ice Harvest," "Casanova," "Frost/Nixon," and "Please Give." On television, he is known for his roles on "The West Wing," "Huff," and "Chicago Med," among many other shows. Platt has been nominated for SAG, Golden Globe, Emmy, and Tony Awards.

Early Life and Education

Oliver Platt was born on January 12, 1960 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to American parents Nicholas and Sheila. His father was a career diplomat, while his mother was a clinical social worker. He has an older brother named Adam. When Platt was three months old, the family returned to the United States; however, he spent much of his childhood abroad due to his father's work as an ambassador. As a consequence, he went to 12 different schools, including the American School in Japan. Platt first decided he wanted to pursue a career in acting when, at the age of nine, he saw a performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. For his higher education, he attended Tufts University.

Career Beginnings on Stage

Platt began his acting career working in theatre in Boston, and traveled with the group Shakespeare and Company to earn his Equity card. He then moved to New York, where he appeared in off-Broadway and regional productions, and performed at venues including the Lincoln Center and the New York Shakespeare Festival. While working at Manhattan Punch Line Theatre, he acquired an agent, and his career took off.

Film Career

Platt made his film-acting debut in 1988, playing FBI Agent Ed Benitez in Jonathan Demme's crime comedy "Married to the Mob." The same year, he was in Mike Nichols' acclaimed romantic dramedy "Working Girl." Platt went on to appear in "Crusoe," "Flatliners," "Postcards from the Edge," "Beethoven," and "Diggstown." He had his biggest year yet in 1993, when he was in four films: the psychological thriller "The Temp," the drama "Indecent Proposal," the romantic comedy "Benny & Joon," and the action-adventure comedy "The Three Musketeers," in which he played Porthos. Platt was subsequently in "Tall Tale," "Funny Bones," "Executive Decision," and "A Time to Kill." The year 1998 was another major one for the actor, as he appeared in five films: "Bulworth," "The Impostors," "Dangerous Beauty," "Simon Birch," and the remake of "Dr. Dolittle." Platt closed out the decade with roles in "Lake Placid," "Three to Tango," and "Bicentennial Man."

In the early 2000s, Platt was in such films as "Ready to Rumble," "Gun Shy," "Don't Say a Word," "Liberty Stands Still," "Ash Wednesday," "Zig Zag," "Pieces of April," "Hope Springs," and "Kinsey." In 2005, he gave acclaimed supporting performances in two films: the black comedy "The Ice Harvest" and the romantic drama "Casanova." Platt's subsequent credits were "The Ten," "Martian Child," and the Best Picture Oscar nominee "Frost/Nixon." In 2009, he was in the adventure comedy "Year One" and the disaster film "2012." Among his many other credits are "Please Give," "Love & Other Drugs," "Letters to Juliet," "The Oranges," "Chef," "One More Time," "The Ticket," "Shut In," "Rules Don't Apply," and "Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman."

Television Career

In 1987, Platt appeared on television for the first time in an episode of "The Equalizer." The following year, he was in an episode of "Miami Vice." In the 90s, Platt starred as real-life Israeli police detective Yaron Svoray in the HBO television film "The Infiltrator." Later, in 2000, he landed his first leading role in a television series on the NBC drama "Deadline," playing newspaper journalist Wallace Benton. The show was ultimately short-lived, running for just five episodes before being canceled. Following this, Platt played the recurring role of White House Counsel Oliver Babish on the political drama series "The West Wing," a part he had from 2001 to 2005. For his work, he received an Emmy Award nomination. While still on the show, Platt had a lead role on the short-lived courtroom series "Queens Supreme," and also began playing misogynistic drug addict Russell Tupper on the series "Huff," for which he earned two further Emmy nominations. Platt's fourth nomination came for his guest role as Freddy Prune on "Nip/Tuck," a part he played from 2007 to 2008.

The same year he began appearing on "Nip/Tuck," Platt gave another acclaimed performance in the ESPN miniseries "The Bronx is Burning." Portraying New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, he received a SAG Award nomination. Platt's next role was a recurring part on the HBO comedy series "Bored to Death." From 2010 to 2013, he had a main role on "The Big C." A recurring role on "Fargo" followed. Platt debuted his next main role in 2015, when he began playing Dr. Daniel Charles on "Chicago Med"; he has also appeared as the character on the franchise's other shows, "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago Justice." Among Platt's other credits are the television film "Bessie" and two episodes of the sitcom "Modern Family."

Broadway Career

Long involved in theatre, Platt finally made his Broadway debut in 2006, playing the protagonist of the play "Shining City." For his work, he received a Tony nomination. Three years later, Platt starred as Nathan Detroit in the Broadway revival of the musical "Guys and Dolls."

Personal Life

In 1992, Platt wed Mary Camilla Campbell; together, they have three children named Lily, George, and Clare. They reside in North Haven, Maine.