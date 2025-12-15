Oliver Hudson Net Worth

What is Oliver Hudson's net worth?

Oliver Hudson is an American actor who has a net worth of $10 million. The son of Goldie Hawn and the older brother of Kate Hudson, Oliver carved out his own career path in Hollywood by leaning into sharp comedic timing, self-aware performances, and a willingness to play flawed, often neurotic characters. While he has never pursued traditional movie stardom, Hudson has built a steady, durable career as a television regular, particularly in ensemble casts where his dry humor and understated delivery shine.

Hudson first gained mainstream recognition in the early 2000s with a prominent role on the WB drama "Dawson's Creek," where he played Eddie Doling, a recurring love interest during the show's later seasons. He later became a familiar face on network television with starring roles on series like "Rules of Engagement," "Nashville," and "Splitting Up Together." Over the years, Hudson has proven himself adaptable, moving comfortably between comedy and drama while maintaining a consistent on-screen presence for more than two decades. In addition to acting, he has ventured into hosting, producing, and podcasting, expanding his footprint beyond scripted television.

Early Life

Oliver Rutledge Hudson was born on September 7, 1976. He is the son of actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, though he was largely raised by Hawn and her longtime partner, actor Kurt Russell. Hudson has spoken openly about Russell playing a central fatherly role in his life, a relationship that has remained strong into adulthood.

Growing up in Los Angeles, Hudson was surrounded by the entertainment industry from an early age, but he did not immediately pursue acting. He attended the University of Colorado Boulder, where he studied theater and developed an interest in performing. After college, he returned to Los Angeles and began auditioning, initially landing small roles in film and television before gradually building momentum.

Early Career And Breakthrough

Hudson's early acting work included minor roles in films such as "The Smokers" and "Going Greek," as well as guest appearances on television. His first significant breakthrough came in 2002 when he joined the cast of "Dawson's Creek" during its fifth and sixth seasons. As Eddie Doling, Hudson brought a grounded, sardonic energy to the show that resonated with viewers and helped refresh the series late in its run.

Following "Dawson's Creek," Hudson continued to work steadily, appearing in shows like "The Mountain," "Will & Grace," and "CSI: Miami." Though he did not immediately transition into leading roles, his reliability and versatility made him a sought-after supporting actor in television ensembles.

Rules Of Engagement And Mainstream Success

Hudson's most commercially successful role came in 2007, when he was cast as Adam Rhodes on the CBS sitcom "Rules of Engagement." The series ran for seven seasons and more than 100 episodes, making it the longest and most stable job of his career. Playing the neurotic, commitment-phobic half of a married couple, Hudson showcased his strengths as a comedic actor and gained broad exposure with a network audience.

"Rules of Engagement" established Hudson as a dependable sitcom lead and provided him with long-term financial and professional security. The show's success allowed him to be more selective with future roles and solidified his reputation as a strong ensemble player.

Later Television Work

After "Rules of Engagement" ended, Hudson shifted between comedy and drama. He took on a darker, more dramatic role as Jeff Fordham on the ABC musical drama "Nashville," playing a calculating hedge fund manager with political ambitions. The role demonstrated his range and introduced him to a new audience.

Hudson later returned to comedy with a starring role on the ABC sitcom "Splitting Up Together," where he played a divorced father navigating co-parenting while still living with his ex-wife. Though the series lasted two seasons, it reinforced his comfort as a sitcom lead. He has also appeared on shows such as "Scream Queens," "B Positive," and "The Cleaning Lady," continuing his pattern of steady television work.

Film And Other Projects

While primarily known for television, Hudson has appeared in a number of films, often in supporting roles. His film credits include "Walk of Shame," "Grown Ups 2," and "Something Borrowed." Though film has never been his main focus, these projects have allowed him to remain visible across multiple formats.

Outside of acting, Hudson has explored other media ventures. He co-hosts a podcast with his sister Kate Hudson, blending family stories, pop culture, and candid conversations about life and relationships. The project has further expanded his public persona beyond scripted roles.

Personal Life

Oliver Hudson married attorney Erinn Bartlett in 2006. The couple has three children together and has been notably open about the realities of marriage, parenting, and personal growth. Hudson is known for his candid and often humorous presence on social media, where he frequently pokes fun at himself, his family, and celebrity culture.

Real Estate

In November 2009, Oliver and Erin paid $2.245 million for a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood. Today, this home is worth around $5 million.