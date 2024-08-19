What Is Nora Arnezeder's Net Worth?

Nora Arnezeder is a French actress and singer who has a net worth of $2 million. Nora Arnezeder studied singing and dancing as a teen before making her film debut in 2007's "Les deux mondes" as Lyri. Though it was a small part, it didn't stop Arnezeder from landing her first big role as Douce in 2008's "Faubourg 36," a French romantic drama set in historic Paris about a music hall manager accused of murder. Nora starred alongside Gerard Jugnot, Clovis Cornillac, Kad Merad, and Pierre Richard. She sang the song "Loin de Paname" in the film, and it earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

Arnezeder went on to appear as Katia in "Louis la Chance" (2011), Chloé in "La croisiere" (2011), Emilie in "Ce que le jour doit a la nuit" / "What the Day Owes the Night" (2012), Celia in "The Words" (2012), and Anna in "Maniac" (2012). One of Nora's best-known roles came in the 2012 Hollywood thriller "Safe House" with Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington. Nora starred as the title character in 2013's "Angélique" and played Sandra in 2014's "Fiston" and Lilly "The Coyote" in 2021's "Army of the Dead." On television, she has played Anna Maria on "Mozart in the Jungle" (2014), Chloe Tousignant on "Zoo" (2015–2016), Nadia on "Riviera" (2017), Evelyn Rey on "Origin" (2018), and Sierra Loba on "Leopard Skin" (2022), and she portrayed Francoise Glazer in the 2022 miniseries "The Offer."

Early Life

Nora Arnezeder was born on May 8, 1989, in Paris, France. She is the daughter of Piera Schinasi and Wolfgang Arnezeder. Piera, a Jewish Egyptian, is of Sephardic Jewish descent, and Wolfgang is a Catholic of Austrian descent. As a teenager, Nora studied dancing, acting, and singing at Cours Florent, one of the most prestigious drama schools in France.

Career

Arnezeder made her television debut in a 2006 episode of "Commissaire Valence," then she guest-starred on "R.I.S. Police scientifique" in 2007. That year she also appeared in her first film, "Two Worlds," as well as the TV movie "Graduate at 70!," followed by the film "Faubourg 36" in 2008. In 2011, Nora voiced Katia in the film "Louis la Chance," played Varvara Valadine on "Xanadu," and starred in the comedy "La croisière."

In 2012, she appeared in the films "What the Day Owes the Night" (2012), "The Words" (2012), and "Maniac" (2012) and co-starred with Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds in the thriller "Safe House," which grossed $208.1 million at the box office. In 2013, Arnezeder played the title role in the period drama "Angélique," which was based on the 1956 Anne Golon novel "Angélique, the Marquise of the Angels." Next, she starred in the 2014 film "Fiston" and played Anna Maria on the Amazon Prime Video series "Mozart in the Jungle" (2014), Chloe Tousignant on the CBS James Patterson drama "Zoo" (2015–2016), and Nadia on Sky Atlantic's "Riviera" (2017).

In 2018, she appeared in the sci-fi thriller "In the Cloud" and starred as Evelyn Rey on the YouTube series "Origin." Nora played the lead role of Honey Bee in the 2020 romantic comedy "Here After," and in 2021, she starred as Lilly "The Coyote" in the Zack Snyder-directed post-apocalyptic film "Army of the Dead" and appeared in the films "Blast" and "Tides" / "The Colony." In 2022, Arnezeder portrayed Francoise Glazer in the miniseries "The Offer," which was about the making of "The Godfather," and she had main roles in the film "Le Musk" and the Peacock series "Leopard Skin." In 2024, she appeared in the film "American Star" and guest-starred on "The Famous Five."

Personal Life

Nora has reportedly dated French actor Gad Elmaleh, English actor Orlando Bloom, and French filmmaker Christophe Barratier. In 2021, she began a relationship with English actor Guy Burnet.

Awards

For "Faubourg 36," Nora was named Most Promising Young Actress at the Lumiere Awards and Best Female Newcomer at the Étoiles d'Or.