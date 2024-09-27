What is Noah Taylor's Net Worth?

Noah Taylor is a British-born Australian actor and musician who has a net worth of $3 million. Noah Taylor is known for his roles in such films as "Shine," "He Died with a Felafel in His Hand," "Vanilla Sky," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and "Edge of Tomorrow." On television, he had notable roles on "Game of Thrones," "Peaky Blinders," "Powers," and "Preacher," among other series. Taylor has also appeared in several miniseries, including "Hatfields & McCoys," "Deep Water," and "A Small Light."

Early Life

Noah Taylor was born on September 4, 1969 in London, England to Australian parents Maggie and Paul, both journalists. When Taylor was five, he moved with his family to Australia; there, he grew up in the suburbs of Melbourne. After acting in plays at St. Martins Youth Arts Centre for a year, he was cast in his first film at the age of 17.

Film Career

Taylor had his first starring role in the 1987 coming-of-age film "The Year My Voice Broke," the first film in a planned trilogy based on the childhood of writer-director John Duigan. He reprised his role in the 1991 sequel "Flirting," acting opposite Nicole Kidman and Thandiwe Newton. The third film in the trilogy was never made. In between the two films, Taylor appeared in "The Prisoner of St. Petersburg" and starred in "Lover Boy." He had further starring roles in "Secrets" and "The Nostradamus Kid," both in 1992. Taylor gained his most widespread recognition yet in 1996, when he portrayed the teenage version of concert pianist David Helfgott in the biopic "Shine." The film was highly acclaimed, earning seven Academy Award nominations. Following that, Taylor starred in "True Love and Chaos," "There's No Fish Food in Heaven," and "Simon Magus."

Beginning the new millennium, Taylor appeared in the ensemble cast of Cameron Crowe's period dramedy "Almost Famous." He went on to appear in three films in 2001: the action adventure film "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," the science-fiction psychological thriller "Vanilla Sky," and the dramedy "He Died with a Felafel in His Hand." In 2002, Taylor portrayed Adolf Hitler in the drama "Max." The year after that, he appeared in "The Sleeping Dictionary" and "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life." Throughout 2004 and 2005, Taylor appeared in films by major auteurs: Wes Anderson's "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou," Tim Burton's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," John Hillcoat's "The Proposition," and Terrence Malick's "The New World." Toward the end of the decade, he appeared in "Lecture 21" and "The New Daughter."

In 2010, Taylor starred in the revenge thriller "Red White & Blue" and had a supporting role in Richard Ayoade's coming-of-age dramedy "Submarine." He appeared in the family film "Red Dog" in 2011, and in John Hillcoat's crime drama "Lawless" in 2012. In 2013, Taylor was in a pair of psychological thrillers: "The Double" and "Mindscape." He went on to have a prolific year in 2014, appearing in four films: the science-fiction action films "Predestination" and "Edge of Tomorrow," the comedy "Lost in Karastan," and the animated kids' film "Maya the Bee Movie." Taylor's subsequent credits were the slasher film "The Windmill Massacre" and the action comedy "Free Fire." Toward the end of the 2010s, he appeared in the family comedy "Paddington 2" and the action thriller "Skyscraper."

Television Career

Taylor made his television debut in 1987 with a role in the Australian miniseries "Frontier." He appeared in another miniseries, "Bangkok Hilton," in 1989. In the 1990s, Taylor made appearances on such shows as "A Country Practice," "Boys from the Bush," "Inspector Morse," and "G.P." He also acted in the television film "Joh's Jury." Taylor rarely appeared on the small screen in the years following his guest role on "Water Rats" in 1997. He became much more prolific starting in the early 2010s, with guest roles on "Rake" and "The Borgias" and a recurring role in the miniseries "Hatfields & McCoys." From 2013 to 2014, Taylor played bounty hunter Locke in the third and fourth seasons of the HBO series "Game of Thrones." In the latter year, he portrayed mob boss Darby Sabini in the second season of the BBC period crime drama series "Peaky Blinders."

Taylor had his next main television role in 2015, as Johnny Royalle in the first season of the superhero series "Powers." Also that year, he played butler Thomas Rogers in the BBC miniseries adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel "And Then There Were None." In 2016, Taylor starred opposite Yael Stone in the Australian miniseries "Deep Water." He subsequently portrayed Adolf Hitler – for the second time in his career – on the supernatural adventure series "Preacher." Taylor was on the show from its second season until its fourth and final season in 2019. Meanwhile, he starred in the first season of the action drama series "Hanna." Taylor's subsequent credits include the miniseries "A Small Light," in which he portrays Jewish refugee Fritz Pfeffer, and the Canadian-Norwegian series "So Long, Marianne," in which he portrays Australian writer George Johnston.

Music Career

In addition to acting, Taylor performs and records music. He released his first album, "Popular Music for All Peoples," in 2001, under the name C.B.M. (Cardboard Box Man). A decade later, Taylor released the EP "Live Free or Die!!!" as Noah Taylor & the Sloppy Boys. Skilled at the piano and guitar, he has formed such bands as Flipper & Humphrey, Access Axis, and the Thirteens.

Personal Life

In 2012, Taylor wed Australian fashion designer Dionne Harris. They reside in Brighton, East Sussex, England.