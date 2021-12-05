Noah Schnapp Net Worth:

splits: 7

What is Noah Schnapp's Net Worth and Salary?

Noah Schnapp is a Canadian-American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. He is best known for playing the role of Will Byers in the monumentally popular Netflix series "Stranger Things." In recognition of his performances on this series, Noah has won a Screen Actors Guild Award along with the rest of the cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Outside of his work on Netflix, Noah has worked with Steven Spielberg on films like "Bridge of Spies." He has also established himself as a voice actor, having played the role of Charlie Brown in the animated film "The Peanuts Movie."

Early Life

Noah Cameron Schnapp was born on October 3rd of 2004 in New York City. Raised in a Jewish household, Noah grew up in Scarsdale and celebrated in Bar Mitzvah in Israel. Due to his family's roots in Montreal, Canada, he holds Canadian citizenship and regularly visits the True North. His family also has Morrocan and Russian heritage.

Schnapp first developed a passion for acting at the tender age of five after watching a Broadway production of "Annie." He then started to get involved in his school's acting program while also appearing in community plays. At the age of eight, his teacher encouraged him to get an agent and pursue a professional acting career. He was subsequently enrolled in a special acting program for young children in New York. At this point, he was taken on by a management company.

Career

Schnapp's on-screen acting career began in 2015 with two notable roles. The first was in Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies" alongside Tom Hanks. This film generated over $165 million at the box office and received positive reviews from critics. 2015 also saw Noah begin his voice acting career with "The Peanuts Movie," in which he played the role of Charlie Brown. Again, this film proved to be a critical and commercial success, with earnings of over $246 million on a budget of $99 million. The voice acting was the subject of particular praise from critics.

But it wasn't until 2016 that Noah's career truly took off. This was the year in which he booked a central role in Netflix's "Stranger Things" alongside young stars like Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin. The series was incredibly well-received and increased Netflix's viewership considerably. By the second season, Noah was promoted to series regular before playing an even more central role in the third season. In 2019, it was announced that the series would continue for a fourth and possibly fifth season, with the fourth season airing in 2022.

Business Endeavors

In 2021, it was reported that Noah was taking on the business world with a new company called TBH (To Be Honest). Reports stated that Noah wanted this company to compete directly with Nutella, creating a new hazelnut spread with higher levels of protein and fewer unsustainable ingredients, such as palm oil. The brand officially launched in November of 2021. TBH products are also vegan.

Stranger Things Salary

Schnapp's net worth is largely a reflection of his salaries for the various seasons of "Stranger Things." These salaries have fluctuated considerably over the years. During the first season of "Stranger Things," Noah Schnapp's salary was capped at $10,000 per episode. Before the second season began, his salary was increased to a resectable $30,000 per episode. Before the beginning of the third season of "Stranger Things," Noah's agent put their negotiating skills to extremely good use, organizing a massively increase salary of $250,000 per episode. Based on a season of 10 episodes, this equates to total earnings of $2.5 million for the season – before taxes and fees, of course.