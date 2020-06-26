Noah Reid net worth: Noah Reid is an American Canadian actor, musician, and voice actor who has a net worth of $2 million. He is perhaps best known for starring on the TV series Schitt's Creek.

Noah Reid was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in May 1987. As a musician he released the albums Songs From a Broken Chair in 2016 and Gemini in 2020. Reid appeared in the TV series In a Heartbeat from 2000 to 2001. From 2002 to 2006 he starred as Marshall Wheeler on the television series Strange Days at Blake Holsey High. In 2012 he starred as Harry Widener on the TV mini-series Titanic. Reid starred as Ryan on the series Backpackers from 2013 to 2015. In 2015 he starred as Kevin on the television series Kevin from Work. In 2017 he began starring as Patrick Brewer on the TV series Schitt's Creek. Noah Reid has appeared in or provided voice rock for several movies and TV series including Pippi Longstocking, Babar, and more. He won a Canadian Screen Award and was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Schitt's Creek.