Noah Jupe net worth: Noah Jupe is an English actor who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for starring in several films beginning in 2017.

Noah Jupe was born in London, England in February 2005. He is the son of actress Katy Cavanagh and filmmaker Chris Jupe. Noah Jupe made his debut in 2015. In 2016 he had a recurring role on the television series The Night Manager. Jupe starred as Kingsley Conan Doyle on the TV mini-series Houdini and Doyle in 2016. In 2017 he starred as Ata Moravek in the film The Man with the Iron Heart. The same year he starred in the movies That Good Night as Ronaldo and Suburbicon as Nicky as well as in the film Wonder as Jack Will. Noah Jupe starred in the movies The Titan as Lucas Janssen, A Quiet Place as Marcus Abbott, and Holmes & Watson as Doxy in 2018. In 2019 he starred in the movie Honey Boy as Otis and in the film Ford v Ferrari as Peter Miles. Jupe starred as Marcus Abbott in the film A Quiet Place Part II in 2020. In 2020 he won two Hollywood Critics Association Awards.