Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Salary: $50 Thousand Per Episode Birthdate: Feb 27, 1965 (59 years old) Birthplace: New York City Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Noah Emmerich's Net Worth

What is Noah Emmerich's Net Worth?

Noah Emmerich is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Noah Emmerich is known for his performances in such films as "Beautiful Girls," "The Truman Show," "Windtalkers," "Miracle," and "Little Children." On the small screen, he is known for his role as FBI agent Stan Beeman in the FX series "The Americans," which ran from 2013 to 2018. Emmerich has made appearances on many other television shows over the years, including "White Collar," "Billions," "Space Force," and "Suspicion."

Early Life and Education

Noah Emmerich was born on February 27, 1965 in New York City to concert pianist Constance and gallerist André. He is Jewish, and has two older brothers named Toby and Adam. Toby Emmerich would go on to become a highly successful screenwriter, producer and film executive. Noah and Toby are not related to director Roland Emmerich.

Growing up, Emmerich attended the Dalton School. For his higher education, he went to Yale University, from which he graduated with a history degree in 1987.

Film Career

Emmerich had his first starring role in the 1996 film "Beautiful Girls," playing textile plant manager and family man Mo Morris. He starred opposite Matt Dillon and Michael Rapaport. Emmerich next appeared in James Mangold's 1997 crime drama "Cop Land" and Peter Weir's 1998 dramedy "The Truman Show." Closing out the decade, he had roles in "Life," "Crazy in Alabama," and "Tumbleweeds." Emmerich began the new millennium with the dramedy "Love & Sex" and the science-fiction thriller "Frequency." In 2001, he appeared alongside Lili Taylor, Courtney Love, and Mischa Barton in the independent drama "Julie Johnson." The following year, Emmerich played Private Chick in John Woo's war film "Windtalkers." He was subsequently in the romantic drama "Beyond Borders." In 2004, Emmerich portrayed hockey coach Craig Patrick in the sports drama "Miracle," about the US men's hockey team that won gold at the 1980 Winter Olympics. Also in 2004, he was in the action thriller "Cellular."

In 2006, Emmerich played Larry Hedges in "Little Children," based on the novel by Tom Perrotta. Two years later, he starred alongside Edward Norton, Colin Farrell, and Jon Voight in the crime drama "Pride and Glory." Emmerich's subsequent film credits were three 2010 titles: "Sympathy for Delicious," "Trust," and "Fair Game." He went on to play ruthless military leader Colonel Nelec in J. J. Abrams's 2011 science-fiction thriller "Super 8." The same year, Emmerich played Dan Taylor in the sports drama "Warrior," starring Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton. He subsequently appeared in the 2012 dramedy "The Fitzgerald Family Christmas" and the 2013 crime thriller "Blood Ties." Emmerich next appeared on the big screen in the 2016 Western "Jane Got a Gun," starring Natalie Portman. This was his fifth film with director Gavin O'Connor. Emmerich was subsequently in the romcom "The Wilde Wedding," released in 2017. He wasn't in another film until 2022, when he appeared in the drama "The Good Nurse."

Television Career

Emmerich began appearing on television in 1993 with a guest role on the sitcom "Flying Blind." The next year, he appeared on "NYPD Blue" and in the television film "Jack Reed: A Search for Justice." In 1995, Emmerich was in the television film "If Someone Had Known." After a break from the small screen, he returned in 2000 with guest roles on "The West Wing" and "Wonderland." Emmerich took another hiatus from television after that, and returned in 2005 with a role in the television film "Sometimes in April" and a guest appearance on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." He had a more substantial guest role from 2009 to 2010, playing Garrett Fowler in five episodes of "White Collar." Emmerich also played Dr. Edwin Jenner in two episodes of "The Walking Dead" in 2010. He landed his first main role in a series in 2013: FBI agent Stan Beeman in the period spy drama series "The Americans." The show was a hit, running for six seasons through 2018. In addition to his acting, Emmerich directed three episodes of the series.

During his time on "The Americans," Emmerich had guest roles on "Master of None" and "Billions," and directed two episodes of the latter series. After the end of "The Americans," he had main roles in the anthology drama series "The Hot Zone" and the espionage miniseries "The Spy." From 2020 to 2022, Emmerich played fictional US Air Force Chief of Staff Kick Grabaston in the Netflix comedy series "Space Force." During that time, he reprised his "Walking Dead" role as Dr. Edwin Jenner in the limited series "The Walking Dead: World Beyond." In 2022, Emmerich had main roles in the British thriller series "Suspicion" and the psychological thriller series "Dark Winds." He went on to have a recurring role in the biographical drama miniseries "The Big Cigar," based on the 2012 Playboy article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman.

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 1998, Emmerich married actress Melissa Fitzgerald. They eventually divorced in 2003. Emmerich married his second wife, actress and producer Mary Boies, in 2014. Mary's father David Boies is a highly successful and somewhat controversial lawyer, famous for representing clients like Harvey Weinstein and Elizabeth Holmes.

In 2007 Noah paid $1.175 million for an apartment in New York City's West Village neighborhood. He listed this unit in April 2023 for $2 million.