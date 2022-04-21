Nicole Sullivan Net Worth:

What is Nicole Sullivan's net worth?

Nicole Sullivan is an American actress, voice artist, comedian, and writer who has a net worth of $4 million. Sullivan is best known for her time as a writer and performer on the Fox sketch comedy series "MADtv" (1995–2001; 2003–2005; 2016), and she played Holly Shumpert on the CBS sitcom "The King of Queens" (2001–2007), Rita Clemens on Lifetime's "Rita Rocks" (2008–2009), and Janine on ABC's "Black-ish" (2014–2022).

Nicole has more than 140 acting credits to her name, including the films "Guess Who" (2005), "Superhero Movie" (2008), and "17 Again" (2009) and the television series "Scrubs" (2001–2009), "Hot Properties" (2005), "Raines" (2007), "$#*! My Dad Says" (2010–2011), "Cougar Town" (2012–2013), "Wendell and Vinnie" (2013), and "Disjointed" (2017–2018). Sullivan has lent her voice to numerous animated projects, such as "The Ant Bully" (2006), "Meet the Robinsons" (2007), "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" (2000–2001), "Family Guy" (2000–2022), "Kim Possible" (2002–2007), "Rusty Rivets" (2016–2020), "Liverspots and Astronots" (2018), "Big Hero 6: The Series" (2018; 2020–2021), "DC Super Hero Girls" (2019–present), and "HouseBroken" (2021–2022).

Early Life

Nicole Sullivan was born Nicole Julianne Sullivan on April 21, 1970, in Manhattan, New York. Nicole is the daughter of former New York State assemblyman Edward C. Sullivan and businesswoman Madonna Sullivan, and she has a sister named Jennifer. Sullivan began taking dance classes at the age of 7, and she performed on Broadway with the First All-Children's Theatre. The family moved to Middleburgh, New York, in 1982, and Nicole attended Middleburgh High School, where she was class treasurer and a member of the soccer team and student council. After graduating in 1987, she majored in theatre at Northwestern University and wrote sketches and plays for the student theatre. During her junior year, Sullivan studied at the British American Drama Academy in London and joined the Greenwich Shakespeare Company. After graduating from Northwestern University with honors, Nicole moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

Career

Sullivan made her television debut in a 1991 episode of "Herman's Head," then she guest-starred on "Diagnosis Murder" (1994), "Party of Five" (1994), "Models Inc." (1994), and "Maybe This Time" (1995). In 1995, she joined the cast of the new sketch comedy series "MADtv" and became known for characters such as the Vancome Lady, Diane Lawyer-Trabajo, and Darlene McBride. Nicole was a main cast member during the first six seasons, then she returned as a guest star during seasons eight through ten and the 2016 CW revival. Sullivan's first film was 1999's "Say You'll Be Mine," followed by "Bar Hopping" and "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins" in 2000. From 2001 to 2007, she played Holly Shumpert on "The King of Queens" alongside Kevin James, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller, and from 2001 to 2009, she had a recurring role as Jill Tracy on "Scrubs." In 2002, Nicole had an uncredited role in the film "The Third Wheel" and began voicing Shego and other characters on the Disney Channel's "Kim Possible." She guest-starred on "Less than Perfect" (2003), "Miss Match" (2003), "Monk" (2005), "Boston Legal" (2006), "My Boys" (2007), "Head Case" (2008), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2008), and "Leverage" (2009), and in 2005, she co-starred with Bernie Mac and Ashton Kutcher in the film "Guess Who" and played Chloe Reid on ABC's "Hot Properties." Sullivan starred as Carolyn Crumley on the 2007 NBC police procedural "Raines" alongside Jeff Goldblum, and from 2008 to 2009, she played the title role of Rita Clemens on "Rita Rocks."

Nicole appeared in the films "Superhero Movie" (2008) and "Black Dynamite" (2009), and she co-starred with Matthew Perry, Zac Efron, and Leslie Mann in 2009's "17 Again." From 2009 to 2015, she voiced Marlene on the animated Nickelodeon/Nicktoons series "The Penguins of Madagascar," and around this time, she guest-starred on "Numb3rs" (2010), "The Game" (2012), "The Exes" (2013), "The Middle" (2014), "Devious Maids" (2014), "Grey's Anatomy" (2015), and "Bones" (2015). Sullivan played Bonnie on the CBS sitcom "$#*! My Dad Says" from 2010 to 2011 and Lynn Mettler on the ABC/TBS sitcom "Cougar Town" from 2012 to 2013, and she starred as Wilma Bassett on Nickelodeon's "Wendell and Vinnie" in 2013. In 2014, she appeared in the film "Eat with Me" and began playing Janine on "Black-ish" alongside Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. From 2016 to 2020, Nicole voiced Samantha on the Canadian animated series "Rusty Rivets," and from 2017 to 2018, she played Maria Sherman on Netflix's "Disjointed." She appeared in the 2018 film "I'll Be Next Door for Christmas," and in 2019, she began voicing Kara Danvers/Supergirl on the Cartoon Network's "DC Super Hero Girls." She reprised her role in the 2022 direct-to-DVD movie "Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse." In recent years, Sullivan has guest-starred on "Mom" (2017; 2019), "The Mindy Project" (2017), "9-1-1" (2019), "Will & Grace" (2020), "Bob Hearts Abishola" (2020–2021), "Good Girls" (2021), "The Sex Lives of College Girls" (2021), "The Neighborhood" (2021), and "Murderville" (2022).

Personal Life

Nicole married actor Jason Packham in 2006, and they have two sons, Dashel (born May 1, 2007) and Beckett (born August 31, 2009). Sullivan won the first "Celebrity Poker Showdown" championship, earning $100,000 for the non-profit organization Alley Cat Allies. In 2009, Nicole, Jason, and Dashel appeared on the Animal Planet series "It's Me or the Dog" with their four dogs and three cats.

Award Nominations

In 2001, Sullivan earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Comedian. In 2013, she received a Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination for Best Female Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Supporting Role – Comedy/Musical for "The Penguins of Madagascar" and shared a Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Comedy/Musical nomination with her castmates.

Real Estate

In January 2007, Nicole paid $1.8 million for an impressive mansion in Los Angeles. In 2013, she sold the house to actress Kerry Washington for $1.9 million. Kerry sold the house for $2.7 million in 2016. In October 2021, Sullivan listed a different Los Angeles home – one she owned for over two decades – for $1.45 million.