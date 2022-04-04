Nicole Ari Parker Net Worth:

What Is Nicole Ari Parker's Net Worth and Salary?

Nicole Ari Parker (also known as Nicole Ari Parker Kodjoe) is ​an American actress, producer, and model who has a net worth of $5 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband of many years, fellow actor Boris Kodjoe.

Parker is probably best known for starring as Teri Joseph on the Showtime series "Soul Food" (2000–2004), and she has also played District Attorney Jacqueline Perez on "Murder in the First" (2014), Kat Crawford on "Rosewood" (2015–2016), Giselle Barker on "Empire" (2017–2020), Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller on "Chicago P.D." (2020–2021), and Lisa Todd Wexley on "And Just Like That…" (2021–present).

Nicole has more than 60 acting credits to her name, including the films "Boogie Nights" (1997), "Blue Streak" (1999), "Remember the Titans" (2000), and "Brown Sugar" (2002), and the television series "The System" (2003), "Second Time Around" (2004–2005), "The Deep End" (2010), "Revolution" (2013), "Real Husbands of Hollywood" (2013–2015), and "Time After Time" (2017). Parker also executive produced "The Boris & Nicole Show" (2015) and the TV movie "Downsized" (2017).

Early Life

Nicole Ari Parker was born on October 7, 1970, in Baltimore, Maryland. Nicole's parents, Donald (a dentist) and Susan (a health care professional), are divorced. Parker attended a Montessori school before transferring to Roland Park Country School. When she was 17 years old, Nicole was named Best Actress in Maryland's high school theater competition. She went on to join The Washington Ballet Company and earn an acting degree from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 1993.

Career

Parker made her television debut with an uncredited role in the TV movie "Other Women's Children," then she appeared in the feature films "The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love" (1995), "Stonewall" (1995), and "The End of Violence" (1997) and the television films "Divas" (1995) and "Rebound: The Legend of Earl "The Goat" Manigault" (1996). She played Becky Barnett in the 1997 Academy Award-nominated drama "Boogie Nights," and in 1998, she appeared in the films "Spark" and "The Adventures of Sebastian Cole" as well as NBC's "Exiled: A Law & Order Movie." In 1999, Nicole began a three-episode stint on the CBS sitcom "Cosby" and starred in the films "200 Cigarettes," "Mute Love," "Loving Jezebel," "Harlem Aria," and "A Map of the World." She co-starred with Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson, and Dave Chappelle in 1999's "Blue Streak," which grossed $117.7 million against a $36 million budget. From 2000 to 2004, Parker starred as Teri Joseph on "Soul Food," which aired 74 episodes over five seasons. She played Carol Boone in 2000's "Remember the Titans" alongside Denzel Washington, and the film brought in $136.8 million at the box office and earned Nicole an NAACP Image Award nomination.

Parker guest-starred on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2002) and "All of Us" (2004), and in 2003, she played Linda Evans on the TV series "The System." She co-starred with her future husband, Boris Kodjoe, in 2002's "Brown Sugar," and they reunited for the 2004 UPN sitcom "Second Time Around." Nicole appeared in the films "King's Ransom" (2005), "Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins" (2008), "Black Dynamite" (2009), and "Pastor Brown" (2009), and she co-starred with Eddie Murphy in 2009's "Imagine That." She played Susan Oppenheim on the ABC legal drama "The Deep End" in 2010, and in 2011, she appeared in the film "35 and Ticking." In 2013, Parker had a recurring role as Secretary Justine Allenford on NBC's "Revolution" and appeared in the film "Repentance," and from 2013 to 2015, she played a fictionalized version of herself in eight episodes of BET's "Real Husbands of Hollywood." She had recurring roles on TNT's "Murder in the First" (2014) and Fox's "Rosewood" (2015–2016), and in 2017, she starred as Vanessa Anders on ABC's "Time After Time." From 2017 to 2020, Nicole played Giselle Barker on the Fox drama "Empire," and she had a recurring role on Showtime's "I'm Dying Up Here" in 2018. She appeared in the 2016 holiday movie "Almost Christmas" and the 2018 action thriller "How It Ends," and from 2020 to 2021, she had a recurring role as Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller on NBC's "Chicago P.D." In 2021, she played Lisa Todd Wexley on the "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That…," which was renewed for a second season in early 2022.

Personal Life

Nicole married actor Joseph Falasca on January 12, 2001, and they divorced in November of that year. Parker wed Boris Kodjoe, her "Soul Food" co-star, on May 21, 2005, in Germany. The couple welcomed daughter Sophie on March 5, 2005, and son Nicolas on October 31, 2006; Sophie was diagnosed with spina bifida at birth. Kodjoe was a series regular on "Real Husbands of Hollywood," and he co-hosted the short-lived syndicated talk show "The Boris & Nicole Show" with Parker in 2015.

Awards and Nominations

In 1999, Parker won a Special Award at the Urbanworld Film Festival for "her outstanding body of work as an actress." In 1998, she shared a Florida Film Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble Cast and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast with her "Boogie Nights" co-stars. Nicole has earned seven NAACP Image Award nominations: Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for "Soul Food" (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2005) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for "Remember the Titans" (2001) and "Brown Sugar" (2003). Parker received a BET Award nomination for Best Actress for "Soul Food" and "Brown Sugar" in 2003, and she earned Black Reel Award nominations for Network/Cable – Best Actress for "Dancing in September" (2002) and Outstanding Supporting Actress, TV Movie or Mini-Series for "Pastor Brown" (2014).