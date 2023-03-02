Nicola Peltz Net Worth

What is Nicola Peltz's net worth and salary?

Nicole Peltz is an American actress who has a net worth of $50 million. Nicole Peltz is probably best-known for staring in the movies "Transformers: Age of Extinction" and "The Last Airbender" and the television series "Bates Motel", which ran from 2013 to 2017. She is also known for being married to Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham. Nicola and Brooklyn married at her father's Florida estate in April 2022.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: Jan 9, 1995 (28 years old) Place of Birth: Westchester County Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.66 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Nicola Peltz's Net Worth

Nicola's father is an American billionaire investor named Nelson Peltz. Her mother is a former fashion model named Claudia Heffner. Thanks to a number of extremely successful business investments, including Snapple, Nelson Peltz has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Nicola began her career as a model while still a child, and then moved into acting work. She began her professional on-camera and theater careers simultaneously. She appeared in the 2006 movie, "Deck the Halls", and then went on to co-star opposite Jeff Daniels and Alison Pill in Manhattan Theatre Club's production of "Blackbird". From there, she returned to television and film, and has since appeared in recurring, supporting, or co-starring roles.

Early Life

Nicola Peltz was born on January 9, 1995 on Westchester, New York. She was born to parents Nelson Peltz, a billionaire businessman, and Claudia Heffner. She grew up with one sister and six brothers including actor Will Peltz. Additionally, she has two half-siblings from her father's previous marriages. She was raised in a Jewish household, as it was the faith of her father despite the fact that her mother never converted to Judaism. She later got a tattoo on her ribs, which she shares with one of her brothers, that is written in Hebrew and means "family first." Peltz became involved in the arts and acting while still a child.

Career

Nicola Peltz made her film debut in the Christmas comedy "Deck the Halls" in 2006, playing the character of Mackenzie. The next year, in 2007, she appeared in a production of "Blackbird" put on by the Manhattan Theatre Club. In 2008, she co-starred as Becki in the comedy film "Harold." The same year, she appeared in the music video for Miley Cyrus's single "7 Things." Her biggest role to date came in 2010 when she had one of the starring roles in the fantasy adventure film "The Last Airbender" directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film was based on the Nickelodeon animated television series "Avatar: The Last Airbender." She played the character of Katara, who befriends the film's main character, Aang. Unfortunately, the film did not fare well among critics or audiences. It became Shyamalan's worst-reviewed film to date and disappointed many of the animated series' avid fans.

In 2012, Peltz had a role in the film "Eye of the Hurricane" as character Renee Kyte. In 2013, she landed her first television series role in "Bates Motel." She played the character of Bradley Martin who acted as a love interest for the young Norman Bates. In the first season of the show, she had a main role in the series and then a recurring role in seasons two and three. The show was developed as a contemporary prequel to the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film "Psycho." Peltz remained on the show until 2015.

In 2014, Peltz appeared in "Transformers: Age of Extinction" as character Tessa Yeager, the daughter of Mark Wahlberg's character. The film was one of the most profitable films of 2014.

Later that year, Peltz appeared as Kate Miller in the teen drama film "Affluenza." She played character Kate. The film is loosely based on "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Peltz did not appear in any films or television shows in 2015 but she did walk the runway for Alexander Wang's last fashion show for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week.

In 2016, she appeared in the film "Youth in Oregon" playing character Annie Gleason. The film had its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The same year, she also appeared in the original Hulu pilot for "When the Streetlights Go On." She also appeared in the music video for Zayn Malik's single "It's You" in February of 2016.

In 2017, Peltz appeared in an episode of "Inhumans." The next year, in 2018, she made two film appearances. She played character Amber Altmyer in "Back Roads," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She also appeared in the film "Our House," a horror film directed by Anthony Scott Burns. The next year, in 2019, she appeared in the film "The Obituary of Tunde Johnson" as character Marley Meyers. In 2020, she made an appearance in the romantic comedy film "Holidate" directed by John Whitesell and starring Emma Roberts. In 2022, she had a guest-starring role in "Welcome to Chippendales," a biographical drama miniseries created by Robert Siegel that was inspired by the book "Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders."

While she has spent most of her career developing her acting skills, Peltz has also developed an interest in behind-the-scenes roles. She starting writing and developed a screenplay called "Lola James." The film, which will be an independent drama, is directed by Peltz along with Bria Vinaite, and will be Peltz's directorial debut. She also stars in the film along with Virginia Madsen.

Personal Life

Peltz began dating Brooklyn Beckham while in her 20s and the two confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January of 2020. Beckham is the son of David and Victoria Beckham. They announced their engagement on July 11, 2020. They were married in Palm Beach, Florida in a Jewish ceremony on April 9, 2022. Their wedding was featured in British Vogue and cost upwards of $3 million.

She announced later that year that the couple had adopted a dog and encouraged the public to do the same. They earned the 2022 PETA award, Pawsome Adoption Advocate.

Real Estate

In June 2021, Brooklyn and Nicola paid $10.5 million for a home in Beverly Hills, California.