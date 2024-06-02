Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Birthdate: Mar 8, 1978 (46 years old) Birthplace: Nutley Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor, Television Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Nick Zano's Net Worth

What is Nick Zano's net worth?

Nick Zano is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Nick Zano is best known for playing the role of Vince on The WB television series "What I Like About You" from 2003 – 2006. He hosted MTV's former infotainment program about the film industry, "Movie House," and briefly worked as an MTV News correspondent before he began an acting career.

Early Life

Nick Zano was born in Nutley, New Jersey on March 8, 1978. When he was a child, he moved to Florida and was raised there until he moved for his career.

Zano attended Wellington High School and was active in the drama and television departments. Throughout his junior and senior years, he and his classmates produced a weekly off-beat skit comedy show that aired on the school's television station. While working on the show, Zano also wrote, starred in, and directed student films that made their way to the JVC Universal Film Competition, a festival in which over 800 local high schools participate.

Acting Career

Shortly after graduating from high school, Zano moved to Hanover, Pennsylvania, and landed a job developing films and television projects for a small production company. During that time, he also was the associate producer for Living Position, a World AIDS Day television special hosted by Lou Diamond Phillips.

While selling shoes in a trendy Los Angeles boutique, a customer went back to her office and told her supervisors she'd just met a man who would be a wonderful on-air personality. The woman was an employee at MTV, which led to Zano's hosting job of MTV News' "Movie House."

In 2003, he landed the role of Vince in The WB's sitcom "What I Like About You," starring Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth. Zano made his first appearance in the second season and remained until the fourth and final season, which ended on March 24, 2006. Afterwards, he went on to host and executive produce his MTV reality show "Why Can't I Be You?"

The following year, Zano appeared alongside Haylie Duff and Frankie Muniz in the independent romantic comedy "My Sexiest Year." The film, which received mixed reviews, had its world premiere at the 2007 Hamptons International Film Festival.

In 2008, he appeared in a supporting role opposite Drake Bell in MGM's teen comedy film "College." Zano also appeared in "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" and "Joy Ride 2: Dead Ahead" later that year. In 2009, Zan co-starred in "The Final Destination," the fourth installment of the "Final Destination" film series. He also guest starred on the ABC sitcom "Cougar Town," starring Courtney Cox.

In 2010, he had a recurring role on The CW's "Melrose Place." In 2011, he started a recurring role on "2 Broke Girls" as Johnny, a graffiti artist who regularly flirts with Max (Kat Dennings). That same year, he co-starred in the romantic comedy "Scents and Sensibility" as Brandon.

In 2012, Zano scored a recurring role on another CW series, 90210, in which he played a billionaire who goes into business with Annie (Shenae Grimes).

Beginning in December 2012, Zano began a recurring role in season three of the ABC sitcom "Happy Endings" as Pete, Penny's new love interest. In 2013, Zano appeared on "Mon" as Anna Fars' (main character's) boyfriend for two episodes.

In February 2014, Zano signed on to play the male lead in Liz Feldman and Ellen DeGeneres' NBC comedy pilot "One Big Happy." the show centers on Lizzy (played by Elisha Cuthbert), a lesbian who gets pregnant just as her straight male best friend Luke (the father of the child), played by Zano, meets and marries the love of his life, Prudence. The show was ordered to series on May 9, 2014, and debuted mid-season in early 2015.

In 2015, Zano starred as Arthur, described as having a hard shell, borne of years of difficult experience in the outside world that Dash avoided, in the Fox drama "Minority Report," based on the 2002 Steven Spielberg film of the same name.

From 2016 to 2022, Zano starred as Dr. Nate Heywood/Citizen Steel, a historian whose grandfather was the hero known as Commander Steel, a member of the Justice Society of America on The CW series "Legends of Tomorrow." He starred on the show's latter six seasons, appearing in 94 episodes.

Personal Life

Zano has dated Haylie Duff and Kat Dennings, both his co-workers on different shows he has starred in. Nick is now in a long-term relationship with actress Leah Renee Cudmore. In July 2016, she gave birth to their son. Their second child, a daughter, was born in 2018.

Real Estate

In 2018, Nick paid $1.6 million for a home in an area not far from Calabasas, California. He listed this home for sale in May 2024 for $3.3 million.