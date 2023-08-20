Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $500 Thousand Date of Birth: Dec 4, 1982 (40 years old) Place of Birth: Melbourne Gender: Male Height: 3 ft 2 in (0.99 m) Profession: Preacher, Pastor Nationality: Australia 💰 Compare Nick Vujicic's Net Worth

What is Nick Vujicic's Net Worth?

Nick Vujicic is an Australian-born Christian evangelist author and motivational speaker who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Born without arms or legs, he runs the ministry Life Without Limbs and writes and speaks about his disability and faith. Vujicic's books include "Limitless: Devotions for a Ridiculously Good Life," "The Power of Unstoppable Faith," and "Stand Strong."

Early Life and Education

Nick Vujicic was born on December 4, 1982 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia to Serbian immigrants Dušanka and Borislav, the latter of whom is a pastor. He has two siblings named Michelle and Aaron. Vujicic was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare condition characterized by the absence of all four limbs. He later wrote in his autobiography that his mother refused to see or hold him right after he was born, and that she chose to leave the hospital with her husband. Because of his condition, Vujicic was bullied mercilessly at school; it got so bad that he attempted to drown himself. His parents struggled to raise him, but came around to having an optimistic mindset. Vujicic eventually learned how to use the two toes he had as fingers. For his higher education, he attended Griffith University in South East Queensland.

Motivational Speaking

Vujicic started giving motivational talks when he was 17, speaking about his disability at school and at church-sponsored events. Embracing Christian evangelism, he has since become an inspirational speaker giving talks around the world. He has traveled to over 75 different countries and presented to crowds as big as 800,000. Through his ministry Life Without Limbs, Vujicic spreads his faith in Jesus Christ. In 2022, he launched a ministry initiative called Champions for the Brokenhearted, which works to support groups in need.

Media Appearances

Due to his rare medical condition and visibility as an evangelist, Vujicic has made several appearances in the media. In 2008, he was featured on the ABC television newsmagazine program "20/20." The following year, Vujicic starred in the short film "The Butterfly Circus," by Joshua and Rebekah Weigel. Set during the Depression in 1930s America, it focuses on the activities of a small circus and a freak show. For his performance as Will, the limbless main attraction of the freak show, Vujicic won the award for Best Actor in a Short Film at the 2010 Method Fest Independent Film Festival.

Books

Vujicic has authored several inspirational books discussing his disability and the power of faith to get through life. His first book was "Life Without Limits: Inspiration for a Ridiculously Good Life," which was published in 2010. Vujicic next penned "Your Life Without Limits," released in 2012. He had two books published the following year: "Limitless: Devotions for a Ridiculously Good Life" and "Unstoppable: The Incredible Power of Faith in Action." Those were followed in 2014 by "The Power of Unstoppable Faith." Vujicic's subsequent books include "Stand Strong" (2015), "Love Without Limits" (2016), and "Be the Hands and Feet: Living Out God's Love for All His Children" (2018).

Other Ventures

Among his other ventures, Vujicic developed the Attitude is Altitude curriculum, a social and emotional learning curriculum for students in kindergarten through the 12th grade. He also co-founded ProLife Bank in 2021 in opposition to abortion.

Personal Life

In early 2012, Vujicic married Kanae Miyahara. Together, they have two sons named Kiyoshi and Dejan and twin daughters named Ellie and Olivia. The family lives in Southern California.