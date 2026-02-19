Nicholle Tom Net Worth

What is Nicholle Tom's Net Worth?

Nicholle Tom is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Nicholle Tom is best known for playing Maggie Sheffield on the 1990s CBS television sitcom "The Nanny." Among her many other credits, she played Ryce Newton in the family comedy films "Beethoven" and "Beethoven's 2nd," and voiced Supergirl in various DC Comics animated series.

Early Life

Nicholle Tom was born on March 23, 1978 in Hinsdale, Illinois. She has a twin brother named David and an older sister named Heather, both of whom also became actors. When Tom was eight years old, she moved with her family to Seattle, Washington. A year later, she and her siblings moved to Los Angeles with their mother. Their parents soon divorced.

Television Career

Tom began acting as a child. She first appeared on television in the early 1990s with guest roles on "Jim Henson's Mother Goose Stories" and "The French Prince of Bel-Air." In 1992, Tom played the recurring role of Sue Scanlon on "Beverly Hills, 90210." The next year, she appeared in the miniseries "Bloodlines: Murder in the Family" and began appearing on the new CBS Fran Drescher sitcom "The Nanny." On the latter, she played Maggie Sheffield, the elder daughter of Charles Shaughnessy's character Maxwell. "The Nanny" was a big hit, running for six seasons through 1999. During her time on the show, Tom voiced Ryce Newton on the short-lived Saturday morning animated show "Beethoven"; appeared in the television films "For My Daughter's Honor," "What Kind of Mother Are You?," and "Unwed Father"; and voiced Supergirl in episodes of the DC Comics animated superhero series "The New Batman Adventures" and "Superman: The Animated Series." She also guest-starred on the Canadian science-fiction series "Welcome to Paradox."

Commencing the new millennium, Tom played protagonist Sarah Bryan in the Fox Family Channel film "Ice Angel." She starred in another television film, "The Book of Ruth," in 2004. Also that year, Tom began voicing Supergirl on "Justice League Unlimited," a role she continued on that show until 2006. She subsequently appeared on the short-lived NBC series "Windfall" and starred opposite Laura Kightlinger on the IFC sitcom "The Minor Accomplishments of Jackie Woodman." Over the remainder of the decade, Tom appeared in episodes of such shows as "The Wedding Bells," "Burn Notice," "Criminal Minds," "Cold Case," "The Mentalist," and "Mental." She also starred in the Lifetime television film "Her Only Child." Tom's credits in the 2010s included episodes of "Castle," "Masters of Sex," "About a Boy," "Gotham," and "Walk the Prank," as well as such television films as "Fatal Performance," "Do I Say I Do?," and "Rent-an-Elf." In 2022, Tom competed on the 24th season of the Food Network reality competition show "Worst Cooks in America."

Film Career

Tom made her big-screen debut in the 1992 family comedy "Beethoven," playing Ryce Newton. She reprised her role in the 1993 sequel "Beethoven's 2nd." Tom next appeared in the World War II-era drama "Season of Change." At the end of the decade, she starred in "The Sterling Chase." Tom's first films of the 2000s included the crime drama "Panic" and the club drama "Rave." She went on to appear in the black comedy "In Memory of My Father," the romantic comedy "Bottoms Up," and the horror film "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." Tom's film credits in the 2010s included the comedy "Hang Loose," the psychological horror film "Private Number," the romantic comedy "Saturn Returns," and the teen comedy "F the Prom."

Stage Career

In 1996, Tom starred in a stage production of "Biloxi Blues" in which she alternated playing the role of Daisy with her sister Heather. Later, in 2000, she starred in a Los Angeles production of "Rumplestiltskin." About a year and a half after that, Tom starred in "Serious Inquiries Only" in Los Angeles. Her other stage credits include the 2014 national tour of the off-Broadway play "Vanities," in which she co-starred with her sister Heather.

Real Estate

In July 1999, Nicholle paid $340,000 for a home in North Hollywood, California. Today this home is worth around $2 million and at various points it has been used as a rental income property by Nicholle.