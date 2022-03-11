Nicholas Turturro Net Worth:

What is Nicholas Turturro's Net Worth?

Nicholas Turturro is an American actor who has a net worth of $5 million. He is perhaps best known for his role in TV series like "Blue Bloods" and "NYPD Blue." Turturro is also known for working with director Spike Lee in various films, such as "Do the Right Thing" and "The Black KKKlansman." Nicholas comes from an acting family. He is the younger brother of actor John Turturro. He is also the cousin of Aida Turturro, who appeared in the critically-acclaimed series "The Sopranos."

Table of Contents Early Life Career

Early Life

Nicholas Turturro Jr. was born on January 29th of 1962 in Queens, New York. He was welcomed into a family with strong roots in show business, as his mother was an amateur jazz singer. Raised in an Italian family with roots in Sicily, Nicholas attended various Catholic schools before attending Adelphi University. During this time, he majored in theater. However, he was eventually forced to drop out and support his new family. When he and his wife divorced, he worked as a doorman at the St. Moritz hotel and rubbed shoulders with musician Billy Joel.

Career

Nicholas first got started with a minor role in Spike Lee's film "Do the Right Thing," booking a voice role and a small part as an extra. Spike and Nicholas met on set, and the director eventually wrote him a more substantial part in his next film, "Mo' Better Blues." In this film, Nicholas and his brother John worked together and played Jewish brothers who owned a club. The two Turturros later collaborated in films such as "Jungle Fever" and "Malcolm X." During this period, Nicholas also booked roles in movies like "Men of Respect" and "Mac."

During the mid-90s, Turturro continued with film work, booking roles in movies like "Federal Hill," "The Search for One-Eye Jimmy," "Falling from the Sky: Flight 174," "Shadow Conspiracy," and "Excess Baggage." He also started getting involved in more television roles, booking the part of Detective James Martinez on "NYPD Blue" in 1993. Prior to this, Turturro had mostly booked guest roles in shows like "L.A. Law," "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," and "Law & Order." His role on "NYPD Blue" proved to be a career-defining one, and he remained on the show for the next seven years until 2000. He was also honored with an Emmy Award nomination for his performance.

During his time on "NYPD Blue," Nicholas also found time to appear in shows like "The Drew Carey Show" while also booking a voice role in the animated series "Hercules." By the turn of the millennium, he was working on shows like "The Twilight Zone" and "The District." His film work also picked up after 2000, and he appeared in the 2001 movie "The Shipment." Over the next decade or so, he would follow up with roles in movies such as "The Longest Yard," "World Trade Center," and "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry."

As the decade progressed, Turturro continued to book guest roles in shows like "The King of Queens" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" while also booking a recurring role in "Third Watch" during season five. Another recurring role followed in 2010 with "Blue Bloods," and Turturro would go on to appear in the first six seasons of the series. In 2011, Nicholas booked a role in the film "Zookeeper," which received extremely negative reviews while managing to become a moderate success at the box office.

In 2017, he landed another voice acting gig, playing Deadman in the animated film "Justice League Dark." During the latter part of the 2010s, Turturro also appeared in movies like "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" and "Black KkKlansman." In 2019, he booked a recurring role in the series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."