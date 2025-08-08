What is Nicholas Galitzine's Net Worth?

Nicholas Galitzine is an English actor and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Nicholas Galitzine has starred in such films as "High Strung," "Handsome Devil," "Purple Hearts," "Red, White & Royal Blue," and "The Idea of You." He also had main roles on the television series "Chambers" and "Mary & George."

Early Life and Education

Nicholas Galitzine was born on September 29, 1994, in London, England, to Lora and Geoffrey. Through his American mother, he has Greek ancestry, and growing up he often visited his relatives in Greece. He has an older sister named Lexi. Galitzine attended Dulwich College and played professional rugby with the Harlequins club as a youth.

Film Career

Galitzine made his screen-acting debut in the 2014 film "The Beat Beneath My Feet," and also sang on its soundtrack. He went on to star in two films in 2016: "High Strung," in which he played a busking violinist, and "Handsome Devil," in which he played a closeted gay student at an elite all-boys Irish boarding school. In 2017, Galitzine had a supporting role in the coming-of-age fantasy horror film "The Changeover," based on the YA novel by Margaret Mahy. He had another supporting role in the 2019 coming-of-age drama "Share," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Kicking off the 2020s, Galitzine played bisexual teen Timmy Andrews in the supernatural horror film "The Craft: Legacy," a sequel to the 1996 film "The Craft." Next, he played Prince Robert in the 2021 jukebox musical romcom "Cinderella," starring Camila Cabello. Galitzine also performed on the film's soundtrack. "Cinderella" was released theatrically before appearing on Amazon Prime Video, where it was a big hit with audiences.

In 2022, Galitzine starred opposite Sofia Carson in the Netflix romantic drama "Purple Hearts," based on the novel by Tess Wakefield. He had a big year in 2023, with a supporting role in the black comedy "Bottoms" and a lead role opposite Taylor Zakhar Perez in the gay romantic comedy "Red, White & Royal Blue." In the latter, an adaptation of Casey McQuiston's novel, Galitzine plays the fictional Prince Henry of Britain as he falls in love with the US president's son. He went on to star in another film adaptation of a romance book, "The Idea of You," in 2024, playing a pop star who falls in love with a single mother played by Anne Hathaway. Galitzine performed several songs on the soundtrack. His next film was the 2025 historical fantasy "100 Nights of Hero," based on the graphic novel by Isabel Greenberg. After that, Galitzine starred as He-Man in the superhero film "Masters of the Universe," based on the Mattel franchise. His subsequent credits include "Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie," an adaptation of the 2005 novel by Leonie Swann; and the sequel to "Red, White & Royal Blue."

Television Career

Galitzine first acted on the small screen in a 2015 episode of the TNT crime drama series "Legends." Two years later, he starred in the Lifetime television film "The Watcher in the Woods," based on the mystery novel by Florence Engel Randall. Galitzine had his first main role on a series in 2019, playing drug addict Elliot Lefevre on the short-lived Netflix horror series "Chambers." Following a break from television, he returned with a lead role in the 2024 historical drama miniseries "Mary & George," about the romance between George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham and James VI and I. Galitzine portrayed George, with Tony Curran as James VI and I and Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham.

Product Endorsements

In 2023, Galitzine became the first global menswear ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion brand Fendi, and modeled for its fall/winter collection. A couple of years later, he was named the global fragrance ambassador for a different Italian luxury fashion house, Armani.