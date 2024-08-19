What Is Nia Sioux's Net Worth?

Nia Sioux is an American dancer, actress, and reality television personality who has a net worth of $1 million. During her youth, Nia Sioux appeared on the Lifetime reality series "Dance Moms" alongside her mother, Holly Hatcher-Frazier, from seasons one to seven. As an actress, Nia has appeared in the films "Runnin' from My Roots" (2018), "I Am Mortal" (2021), and "Mean Girls" (2024), and she played Emma Barber on the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" (2018–2019) and Lily McKay on the Brat TV web series "Sunnyside Up" (2019–2020). Sioux has also starred in several music videos, such as "Lux: It's Like Summer" (2011), "Mack Z: It's a Girl Party" (2014), and "Todrick Hall: Freaks Like Me" (2014).

Early Life

Nia Sioux was born Nia Sioux Frazier on June 20, 2001, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Holly Hatcher-Frazier and Evan Frazier, and she has two brothers, Evan Jr. and William. Nia started dancing when she was just three years old. She also became interested in music as a child and learned to play the piano and drums.

Career

Nia and her mother, Holly, joined the cast of the Lifetime reality series "Dance Moms" in 2011 when Sioux was 9 years old. They stayed on the show through the seventh season in 2017, when Nia left to join a dance team called The Irreplaceables, which was made up of other stars from "Dance Moms." Sioux told "Teen Vogue" after leaving the show, "I was just like, I'm 16 now, I'm growing up, the show has been a great platform, but it's time to move on. During the show, I couldn't take all the opportunities that I wanted to, and now since I'm off the show I'm getting to do what I want to do." During her time on "Dance Moms," Nia appeared in the music videos "Lux: It's Like Summer" (2011), "Brooke: Summer Love Song" (2012), "Mack Z: It's a Girl Party" (2014), "Todrick Hall: Freaks Like Me" (2014), "MattyB: Turn Up the Track" (2015), and "Todrick Hall Feat. Abby Lee Dance Company: Dance" (2016), and she released her own music video, "Slay," in 2015. In 2018, she starred in the film "Runnin' from My Roots" and began playing Emma Barber on the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful," appearing in more than 50 episodes. From 2019 to 2020, Sioux starred as Lily McKay on the Brat TV web series "Sunnyside Up," and in 2019, she lent her voice to three episodes of "The JoJo & BowBow Show Show." In 2021, she appeared in the films "Imperfect High" and "I Am Mortal," followed by the film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Mean Girls" in 2024.

Personal Life

In May 2020, Nia announced that she would be attending UCLA. There, she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which is the oldest Black sorority in America. In July 2024, the day after President Joe Biden announced that he was no longer running for re-election and that he would be endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, Sioux shared a few photos of herself with Harris on Instagram. The caption read, "THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER!!! Make sure you get out there and VOTE!!!"

Awards

At the 2019 International Christian Film Festival, "Runnin' from My Roots" won the Festival Award for Best Musical Score. Nia is credited as a songwriter on the film, and she shared the award with composer Herman Beeftink and songwriters Deana Carter and Janelle Arthur.