Natasha Henstridge net worth and salary: Natasha Henstridge is a Canadian actress and former model who has a net worth of $14.5 million dollars. Natasha Henstridge was born in Springdale, Newfoundland, Canada in August of 1974. She was raised in a trailer park and left home at at the age of 14. She entered the Casablanca Modeling Agency's Look of the Year contest at 14 and became first runner-up.

At 15 she went to Paris and made the cover of the French version of Cosmopolitan. She appeared in commercials for Old Spice, Olay, and Lady Stetson. She made her film debut in Species in 1995. She won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss for Species in 1996. Natasha also appeared in Species II, Maximum Risk, The Whole Nine Yards, and Ghosts of Mars. On TV she has appeared in The Outer Limits, Commander in Chief, She Spies, Eli Stone, and CSI: Miami. She has two songs and was previously married to Damian Chapa and Darius Campbell. Her yet to be released projects include The Christmas Gamble, Badge of Honor, Anatomy of Deception, and The Bronx Bull. She was voted by Femme Fatales magazine as #1 on their Sci-Fi's Sexy 50 list. She has turned down roles in Independence Day and Men in Black.