Natalia Dyer Net Worth:

What is Natalia Dyer's Net Worth and Salary?



Natalia Dyer is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Natalia is most well-known for her role in the popular Netflix series, "Stranger Things." Dyer has also starred in the movies Hannah Montana: The Move, The Greening of Whitney Brown, Blue Like Jazz, Don't Let Me Go, I Believe in Unicorns, After Darkness, and Long Nights Short Mornings.

Early Life

Dyer was born on January 13, 1995 in Nashville Tennessee. She attended the Nashville School of the Arts, a performing arts high school. She then moved to New York City to attend New York University in 2013. She studied at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study while also pursuing her acting career. She discontinued her studies once she landed the role in "Stranger Things," though she has stated she may one day return to school to complete her studies.

Career

Dyer began her on-screen acting career in 2009 when she landed a role in "Hannah Montana: The Movie." The next year, in 2010, she had a role in the short film, "Too Sunny for Santa" followed by a role in the 2011 film, "The Greening of Whitney Brown." In 2012 and 2013, she had roles in "Blue Like Jazz" and "Don't Let Me Go," respectively. She continued working in 2014 with roles in "I Believe in Unicorns" and "The City at Night," another short film. The next year, she took on another short film role in "Yes, God, Yes" as well as a role in "Long Nights Short Mornings."

Her big break came in 2016 when she was cast in the premiere season of "Stranger Things" on Netflix. The show is a science fiction horror drama series set in a small town in the 1980s. The storyline focuses on the disappearance of a young boy as well as a number of strange supernatural events that occur in the town around the same time. Dyer was cast as Nancy Wheeler, one of the show's main characters. The show was a huge success, breaking viewership records and attracting fans from around the world. It was nominated and won multiple awards in its first season. Dyer personally was nominated for a Young Artist Award in the Best Performance in a Digital TV Series or Film – Teen Actress category in 2017. The show was subsequently renewed for a second and third season, which also did very well. The ensemble cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2018. In 2019, the show was renewed for a fourth season, though production and filming was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The season airs in 2022. Dyer has appeared in all of the seasons.

While on "Stranger Things," Dyer continued taking roles in films. In 2017, she had roles in "Mountain Rest" and the short film, "After Her." She worked with the musician James Bay in 2018, appearing in the music video for his song, "Wild Love." She was busy with films in 2019, with roles in "After Darkness," "Velvet Buzzsaw," and "Yes, God, Yes." She also landed roles in "The Nearest Human Being" and "Tuscaloosa." In 2020, she appeared in an episode of "Acting for a Cause" as the character Jane Eyre. In 2021, she had parts in "United States vs. Reality Winner" and "Things Heard & Seen."

Stranger Things Salary

In the first season, each child actor's salary was $10,000 per episode. That worked out to $80,000 for the season. For the second season their salaries were raised to $30,000 per episode, around $270,000 for the season. From the third season onward, each of the main child actors will earn $250,000 per episode which works out to around $2 million for a season.

Personal Life

Dyer is in a relationship with "Stranger Things" co-star, Charlie Heaton. Heaton has played Dyer's character's boyfriend, Jonathan, on the series. The two are often pictured together attending high profile events and Dyer has a dog, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel named Ozzy.