Nat Faxon Net Worth:

What Is Nat Faxon's Net Worth?

Nat Faxon is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, director, and producer who has a net worth of $6 million. Nat Faxon won an Academy Award for co-writing the 2011 film "The Descendants" with Alexander Payne and Jim Rash, and he co-wrote and co-directed 2013's "The Way Way Back" and 2020's "Downhill" with Rash. Nat has played Ben Fox on the Fox sitcom "Ben and Kate" (2012–2013), Russ Bowman on FX's "Married" (2014–2015), Nick Ames on Netflix's "Friends from College" (2017–2019), and Arthur on Apple TV+'s "Loot" (2022–present). Faxon has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including the films "Orange County" (2002), "Beerfest" (2006), "Bad Teacher" (2011), "Tammy" (2014), and "Life of the Party" (2018) and the television series "Reno 911!" (2003–2004), "Happy Hour" (2006–2008), "The Conners" (2020–2022), "Our Flag Means Death" (2022), and "Gaslit" (2022).

Nat has lent his voice to numerous animated projects, such as "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe" (2022), "DJ & the Fro" (2009), "The Cleveland Show" (2009–2012), "Allen Gregory" (2011), "Blaze and the Monster Machines" (2014–present), "The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants" (2018–present), "Disenchantment" (2018–present), and "HouseBroken" (2021–present). Faxon directed and produced the 2014 TV movie "Fatrick," and he produced "The Way Way Back" and "Married" as well as the 2017 film "Thoroughbreds." Nat also co-directed the 2015 "Community" episodes "Lawnmower Maintenance & Postnatal Care" and "Queer Studies & Advanced Waxing" with Rash, who starred as Dean Craig Pelton on the show.

Early Life

Nat Faxon was born Nathaniel Wales Faxon on October 11, 1975, in Boston, Massachusetts. Nat grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, and he studied at the Brookwood School. After graduating from New Hampshire's Holderness School, Faxon earned a degree from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, in 1997. In 2001, he began performing with the Los Angeles-based improv comedy troupe The Groundlings.

Career

Nat made his TV debut in a 1999 episode of "Rude Awakening," and from 2000 to 2001, he played Kevin the P.A. on The WB sitcom "Grosse Pointe." His first film was 2001's "The Medicine Show," and he followed it with 2002's "Orange County" and "Slackers" and 2004's "Club Dread." From 2003 to 2004, Faxon appeared in six episodes of Comedy Central's "Reno 911!," then he guest-starred on "Significant Others" (2004), "Joey" (2004–2005), "NCIS" (2005), and "Reba" (2005). He appeared in the TV movie "Romy and Michele: In the Beginning" (2005) and the films "The TV Set" (2006), "Beerfest" (2006), "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" (2007), "Hamlet 2" (2008), "Lower Learning" (2008), and "The Slammin' Salmon" (2009), and from 2006 to 2008, he played Brad Cooper on the Fox sitcom "Happy Hour." Nat guest-starred on "Mad Men" in 2008, and in 2009, he voiced The Fro on MTV's "DJ & the Fro." In 2011, he appeared in the films "Freeloaders" and "Zookeeper" and co-starred with Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake, and Jason Segel in "Bad Teacher."

Faxon co-wrote 2011's "The Descendants," which was based on the 2007 Kaui Hart Hemmings novel of the same name. Starring George Clooney, Shailene Woodley, Judy Greer, and Beau Bridges, "The Descendants" won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and grossed $177.2 million against a $20 million budget. Faxon and Rash co-wrote and co-directed 2013's "The Way Way Back," and they also appeared in the film. Nat guest-starred on "Party Down" (2010), "Happy Endings" (2011), "Are You There, Chelsea?" (2012), "Up All Night" (2012), "Comedy Bang! Bang!" (2013), "Trophy Wife" (2013–2014), "Marry Me" (2014), and "Benched" (2014), and from 2012 to 2013, he starred as Ben Fox on "Ben and Kate." Faxon co-starred with Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon, Allison Janney, Gary Cole, Dan Aykroyd, and Kathy Bates in 2014's "Tammy," and that year he also appeared in the film "Sex Tape" and began playing Russ Bowman on "Married" alongside Judy Greer. Nat appeared in the films "Operator" (2016), "A Happening of Monumental Proportions" (2017), and "Father of the Year" (2018), and he reunited with McCarthy in 2018's "Life of the Party." Around this time, he did voice work on the TV shows "TripTank" (2014–2016), "Robot Chicken" (2014–2022), "Blaze and the Monster Machines" (2014–present), "SuperMansion" (2015–2018), and "Family Guy" (2015–2019).

Faxon guest-starred on "The Grinder" (2015), "Black-ish" (2016), "Speechless" (2017), "Nobodies" (2017–2018), "Great News" (2018), "The Guest Book" (2018), and "The Kids Are Alright" (2018), and from 2017 to 2019, he played Nick Ames on Netflix's "Friends from College" alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, and Cobie Smulders. In 2018, Nat began voicing Captain Underpants/Mr. Krupp on "The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants" and Elfo on "Disenchantment," and in 2019, he appeared in the film "Charlie's Angels" and guest-starred on "Catastrophe," "Life in Pieces," and "Euphoria." He and Rash co-wrote and co-directed the 2020 Will Ferrell-Julia Louis-Dreyfus film "Downhill," and that year Faxon landed a recurring role as Neville on the "Roseanne" spinoff "The Conners." In 2021, he co-starred with Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez in the Netflix film "Yes Day" and began voicing Chief the St. Bernard on Fox's "HouseBroken." In 2022, Nat had a recurring role as The Swede on HBO Max's "Our Flag Means Death," portrayed Richard Nixon's White House Chief of Staff Bob Haldeman on the Starz limited series "Gaslit," and began co-starring with Maya Rudolph on the Apple TV+ comedy "Loot." In 2019, it was announced that Faxon and Rash would be co-writing and co-directing the film "The Heart" with Octavia Spencer, Sam Rockwell, and Allison Janney in the lead roles.

Personal Life

Nat married Meaghan Gadd on February 3, 2007. Meaghan is the daughter of drummer Steve Gadd, who has played with artists such as Paul McCartney, Simon & Garfunkel, Eric Clapton, and James Taylor and was inducted into "Modern Drummer" magazine's Hall of Fame in 1984. Faxon and Gadd have three children, daughters Beatrice and Ruthie and son Otis.

Awards and Nominations

In 2012, Faxon won an Academy Award for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay for "The Descendants." The film also earned him a Golden Globe nomination and awards from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Chlotrudis Awards, Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association Awards, Denver Film Critics Society, Film Independent Spirit Awards, Florida Film Critics Circle Awards, Houston Film Critics Society Awards, Indiana Film Journalists Association, National Board of Review, Satellite Awards, Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards, St. Louis Film Critics Association, USC Scripter Awards, Utah Film Critics Association Awards, Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards, and Writers Guild of America. For "The Way Way Back," Nat received a Utah Film Critics Association Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay and a Hamburg Film Festival Art Cinema Award nomination, and the cast earned a Phoenix Film Critics Society Award nomination for Best Acting Ensemble.