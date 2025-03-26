What is Naomie Harris's Net Worth?

Naomie Harris is an English actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Naomie Harris is known for her roles in such films as "28 Days Later," "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," "Moonlight," and multiple installments in the James Bond and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises. For her performance in "Moonlight," she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Harris has also acted extensively on television, with main roles in the series "The Third Day" and "The Man Who Fell to Earth."

Early Life and Education

Naomie Harris was born on September 6, 1976 in London, England to Jamaican immigrant Carmen and Trinidadian immigrant Brian. With her parents having already separated before she was born, she was raised by her mother in a council flat. Harris's mother later remarried, resulting in two half-siblings. As a youth, Harris attended Saint Marylebone School and studied acting at the Anna Scher Theatre. She went on to attend Woodhouse College, and then Pembroke College, Cambridge. Harris graduated from the latter in 1998. She subsequently trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Television Career

Harris began her acting career on television when she was still a child, appearing in the BBC adaptation of the children's book series "Simon and the Witch" in the late 1980s. From 1992 to 1993, she starred in the children's adventure series "Runaway Bay," and from 1992 to 1995 she starred in the revival of the 1970s children's science-fiction series "The Tomorrow People." Harris returned to the small screen in the early '00s with a guest role in the British sports drama series "Dream Team." In 2002, she had main roles in the Channel 4 miniseries "White Teeth" and the two-part BBC television film "The Project." Around this time, Harris made her American television debut in the limited series "Dinotopia," which aired on ABC from 2002 to 2003.

In 2008, Harris starred as the titular character in the Channel 4 television film adaptation of the novel "Poppy Shakespeare." She starred in two more television films the next year: "Small Island" and "Blood and Oil." In 2010, Harris was in an episode of the BBC One anthology series "Accused." She didn't have another major role on television until 2020, when she appeared in the HBO series "The Third Day." Two years later, Harris starred alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor and Bill Nighy in the Showtime series "The Man Who Fell to Earth," based on the novel by Walter Tevis and the film adaptation by Nicolas Roeg. The show was ultimately canceled after a single season.

Film Career

Harris had her breakthrough role on the big screen in Danny Boyle's 2002 post-apocalyptic horror film "28 Days Later," playing chemist Selena. She went on to appear in the psychological thriller "Trauma" and the heist comedy "After the Sunset," both in 2004. In 2006, Harris played mystic Tia Dalma in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," the first sequel in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. She returned as Dalma the next year in "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End." Meanwhile, Harris appeared in Michael Winterbottom's comedy "A Cock and Bull Story" and Michael Mann's adaptation of the television crime series "Miami Vice." In 2008, she was in "Street Kings," "Explicit Ills," and "August." Harris was in four films the following year: the mockumentary "Morris: A Life with Bells On," the martial arts film "Ninja Assassin," the Ian Dury biopic "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll," and the dark romantic comedy "My Last Five Girlfriends."

In 2010, Harris starred in the biographical drama "The First Grader." Two years after that, she made her debut as Miss Moneypenny in the James Bond film "Skyfall," becoming the first black actress to play the character. She subsequently played Moneypenny in the sequels "Spectre" and "No Time to Die." Outside of the James Bond franchise, Harris appeared in another spy film, "Our Kind of Traitor." She also played Winnie Mandela in the biopic "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," and appeared in the boxing drama "Southpaw" and the fantasy drama "Collateral Beauty." Harris gave one of her most acclaimed performances in the 2016 Best Picture Oscar winner "Moonlight," playing the protagonist's abusive and drug-addled mother. Her work earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Harris's subsequent credits were "Rampage," "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle," and "Black and Blue." In the 2020s, she has appeared in such films as "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," "Swan Song," "The Wasp," "Robin and the Hoods," and "Black Bag."

Other Roles

Harris has also done stage acting and video game voice acting. In 2000, she played Susan Carter in a production of the play "The Witch of Edmonton," and in 2011 she played Elizabeth Lavenza in Danny Boyle's National Theatre production of "Frankenstein." As a voice actor, Harris voiced the character Page in the 2010 video game "Fable III." She later voiced characters she played on film in the games "007 Legends" (Moneypenny) and "Sea of Thieves" (Tia Dalma).

Personal Life

In 2012, Harris began a romantic relationship with Peter Legler.