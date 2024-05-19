What is Naomi Scott net worth?

Naomi Scott is an English actress and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Naomi Scott first became widely known, starring on the television series "Terra Nova" and "Power Rangers." She became internationally famous in 2019 when she starred in the films "Charlie's Angels" and "Aladdin." In 2022, she starred in the acclaimed Netflix series "Anatomy of a Scandal."

Early Life

Naomi Grace was born on May 6, 1993, in Hounslow, London. Her father is English, and her mother is ethnically Indian but was actually born in Uganda. When she was eight, the family moved to Woodford, London, where her parents were both pastors of a local church.

Growing up in a diverse household, Scott was exposed to a rich cultural heritage that would later influence her career choices. She attended Davenant Foundation School in Loughton, where she excelled in her studies and discovered her passion for performing arts. Scott's talent was evident from a young age, and she began participating in school plays and local theater productions.

Career

Naomi was discovered by British pop singer Kelle Bryan. From 2008 to 2009, she starred on a British series called "Life Bites." Her first major American television production was the 2011 original Disney Channel film "Lemonade Mouth." That same year, she was cast in the 2011 Fox SciFi series "Terra Nova." Though it only lasted one season, the show was heavily promoted, with each episode averaging more than 7 million viewers.

In 2015, Naomi was cast as the Pink Ranger, AKA Kimberly Hart, in the 2017 film version of "Power Rangers." In addition to grossing $140 million on a budget of $105 million, "Power Rangers" earned Naomi a Teen Choice Award nomination.

Aladdin

Naomi Scott's breakout role came in 2019 when she was cast as Princess Jasmine in the highly anticipated live-action remake of Disney's "Aladdin." Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film was a massive success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide on a budget of $183 million. Scott's performance as the strong-willed and independent princess was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. Her rendition of the iconic song "A Whole New World" alongside co-star Mena Massoud showcased her impressive vocal abilities, cemented her status as a rising star in Hollywood, and earned her a Teen Choice Award, among other awards. In 2019, Naomi also starred in the third installment of the "Charlie's Angels" franchise alongside Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska.

More Recent Work

In 2022, Naomi played Olivia Lytton on the Netflix series "Anatomy of a Scandal." In April 2023, Paramount Pictures revealed that it had green-lit a sequel to its 2022 horror film "Smile" and that Naomi had been cast in the leading role.

Personal Life

In 2010, Naomi began dating English soccer player Jordan Spence. They have actually known each other since they were teenagers, having met at church. They married in June 2014.