What is Nancy Allen's Net Worth?

Nancy Allen is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Nancy Allen is known for her roles in such films as "Carrie," "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," "Dressed to Kill," "Blow Out," and "RoboCop." She also had guest roles on some television shows, including "Touched by an Angel" and "The Division," and starred in the television films "The Gladiator" and "Memories of Murder." In 2008, Allen stepped back from acting to become involved in cancer activism, and in 2010 she became the executive director of the weSPARK Cancer Support Center in Los Angeles.

Early Life and Education

Nancy Allen was born on June 24, 1950 in the Bronx borough of New York City as the youngest of three children of Florence and Eugene. Because she was so shy as a child, her mother enrolled her in dance classes. Allen was educated at the Academy of Mount St. Ursula before she moved with her family to Yonkers. As a teenager, she spent one year at the High School of Performing Arts training to become a modern dancer. However, Allen decided a career in dance wasn't for her.

Film Career

Allen made her feature film debut in Hal Ashby's 1973 film "The Last Detail," playing the nervous date of Jack Nicholson's main character. Two years later, she played a hitchhiker in the horror film "Forced Entry." Allen had her breakthrough role in 1976, playing mean girl Christine Hargensen in Brian De Palma's supernatural horror film "Carrie." She next had a starring role in the 1978 historical comedy "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," the directorial debut of Robert Zemeckis. The following year, Allen appeared in the ensemble cast of Steven Spielberg's war comedy "1941." In 1980, she was in her second and third De Palma films, "Home Movies" and "Dressed to Kill." Allen appeared in her final film by the director, "Blow Out," in 1981. She followed that with a starring role in the 1983 science-fiction film "Strange Invaders." Allen went on to appear in four films in 1984: the romantic comedy "The Buddy System," the science-fiction film "The Philadelphia Experiment," the screwball comedy "Not for Publication," and the documentary "Terror in the Aisles."

Allen starred in two films in 1987: "Sweet Revenge" and "RoboCop." In the latter film, which became a cult classic, she plays feisty police officer Anne Lewis. Allen reprised her role in the sequels "RoboCop 2" (1990) and "RoboCop 3" (1993). Meanwhile, she starred in such other films as "Poltergeist III" and "Limit Up." In 1994, Allen appeared in the French film "The Patriots." A few years later, she was in the action films "Against the Law" and "Dusting Cliff 7," the latter of which was released on DVD as "Last Assassins." Allen subsequently had a small but memorable role in Steven Soderbergh's 1998 action comedy "Out of Sight," starring George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez. She also appeared in the fantasy adventure film "Secret of the Andes" that year. Allen concluded the decade with roles in "Kiss Toledo Goodbye" and "Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return." Her first film of the 21st century was the gay independent film "Circuit," which came out in 2002. Allen didn't appear in another film until 2008's "My Apocalypse," which was originally filmed in 1997.

Television Career

Allen's first role on television was as Paula James on the NBC soap opera "Another World," a role she played from 1983 to 1984. In the latter year, she starred in an episode of "Faerie Tale Theatre." Allen went on to star in Abel Ferrara's ABC television film "The Gladiator" in 1986. Four years later, she starred as an amnesiac in the television film "Memories of Murder," the first original film made for the channel Lifetime. In 1993, Allen starred in the Showtime television film "Acting on Impulse," and in 1994 she starred in the ABC television film "The Man Who Wouldn't Die." Her other small-screen credits include guest roles on the shows "Touched by an Angel," "The Outer Limits," "The Commish," "The Division," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Activism

In 2008, Allen stepped away from acting to focus on cancer activism, having lost her friend and former costar Wendie Jo Sperber to breast cancer. Allen was named the executive director of the weSPARK Cancer Support Center, which had been founded by Sperber in Los Angeles, in 2010.

Personal Life

Allen wed her first husband, filmmaker Brian De Palma, in 1979. She appeared in four of his films before they divorced in 1984. Allen went on to marry comedian Craig Shoemaker in 1992; they divorced the next year. She married her third husband, Randy Bailey, in 1998. The couple eventually divorced in 2007.

Real Estate

In July 2002, Nancy paid $515,000 for a home in North Hollywood, California. Today, this home is worth around $1.5 million.