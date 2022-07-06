Nadine Velazquez Net Worth:

What Is Nadine Velazquez's Net Worth and Salary?

Nadine Velazquez is an American actress, producer, and model who has a net worth of $4 million. Velazquez is best known for playing Catalina Aruca on the NBC sitcom "My Name is Earl" (2005–2009), Sofia Ruxin on the FX/FXX series "The League" (2009–2015), D.D.A. Emma Rios on the TNT police procedural "Major Crimes" (2013–2017), and Valeria "Butter Pecan" Mendez on the ABC musical drama "Queens" (2021–2022). Nadine has more than 50 acting credits to her name, including the films "Biker Boyz" (2003), "Flight" (2012), "Snitch" (2013), and "Ride Along 2" (2016) and the television series "Hart of Dixie" (2011–2012), "Real Husbands of Hollywood" (2013–2015), and "Six" (2017–2018). She also produced the 2010 short "Byron," the 2015 film "Clarity," and the 2017 TV series "Our Bnb Life." In 2005, Velazquez was named one of "Five Rising Stars to Watch Closely" by "USA Today" and one of "Ten Actors To Watch for 2005" by "Daily Variety."

Early Life

Nadine Velazquez was born Neidin Enid Velazquez on November 20, 1978, in Chicago, Illinois. Velazquez's heritage is Puerto Rican, and she has two sisters and a brother. Nadine attended Notre Dame High School for Girls. After graduation, she enrolled at Columbia College Chicago, earning a Bachelor of Arts in marketing in 2001. She later trained at the Joanne Baron DW Brown Studio in Santa Monica, California.

Career

Nadine made her acting debut in a McDonald's commercial, and her first film was 2003's "Biker Boyz." That year she also appeared in the comedy "Chasing Papi" and guest-starred on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Velazquez then appeared in the films "Blast" (2004) and "Sueño" (2005) and the TV movies "The Last Ride" (2004), "Hollywood Vice" (2005), and "House of the Dead 2" (2005), and she guest-starred on "Entourage" (2004) and "Las Vegas" (2005). She was cast as Maricruz Delgado on Fox's "Prison Break," but she chose "My Name Is Earl" instead. From 2005 to 2009, Nadine played Catalina Aruca on "My Name Is Earl" alongside Jason Lee, Ethan Suplee, Jaime Pressly, and Eddie Steeples. The series aired 96 episodes over four seasons and earned Velazquez four ALMA Award nominations. Around the time she was starring on "My Name Is Earl," Nadine appeared in the films "War" (2007), "A Day in the Life" (2009), and "All's Faire in Love" (2009) and the TV movies "Kings of South Beach" (2007) and "Husband for Hire" (2008) and guest-starred on "CSI: NY" (2009) and "Gary Unmarried" (2009). In 2006, "Maxim" magazine ranked Velazquez #39 on its "Hot 100" list. In 2008, she served as a judge in the Miss Universe pageant, and she hosted the Miss USA pageant in 2009.

From 2009 to 2015, Nadine had a recurring role as Sofia Ruxin on "The League." She guest-starred on "Scrubs" (2010), "CSI: Miami" (2010), "Hawaii Five-0" (2010), "Charlie's Angels" (2011), "Raising Hope" (2013), and "Arrested Development" (2013), and she played Didi Ruano in six episodes of The CW's "Hart of Dixie" from 2011 to 2012. She appeared in the shorts "PSA: An Important Message from Women EVERYWHERE" (2010), "Byron" (2010), and "Guitar Face" (2012), the feature films "Snitch" (2013), "My Sister" (2014), and "Clarity" (2015), and the TV movies "Win, Lose or Love" (2015), and "Love Is a Four-Letter Word" (2015). In 2012, Velazquez starred as flight attendant Katerina Marquez in "Flight" alongside Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, and John Goodman. The film grossed $161.8 million against a $31 million budget, and it was named one of the year's top 10 movies by "Entertainment Weekly," the "Philadelphia Inquirer," "Newsday," the "Chicago Sun-Times," the "New York Post," and the "Chicago Tribune." From 2013 to 2015, Nadine had a recurring role as a fictionalized version of herself on the BET reality television parody "Real Husbands of Hollywood," and from 2013 to 2017, she played D.D.A. Emma Rios on "Major Crimes."

Velazquez guest-starred on "Killer Women" (2014), "The Exes" (2014), "Z Nation" (2016), and "The Guest Book" (2018), and from 2017 to 2018, she played Jackie Ortiz on the History channel military drama "Six." She appeared in the films "Crawlspace" (2016), "The Charnel House" (2016), "The Bounce Back" (2016), "Aztec Warrior" (2016), "Sharon 1.2.3." (2018), "Discarnate" (2018), and "A World Away" (2019), and in 2016, she co-starred with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart in "Ride Along 2," which brought in $124.6 million at the box office. From 2021 to 2022, Nadine starred as Valeria "Butter Pecan" Mendez on the musical series "Queens" alongside Eve, Brandy Norwood, and Naturi Naughton. In October 2021, the show's stars released the promotional single and music video "Nasty Girl," which received a Black Reel Awards for Television nomination.

Personal Life

In 2005, Nadine married talent agent Marc Provissiero. The couple divorced in August 2012.

Award Nominations

Velazquez received four ALMA Award nominations for "My Name Is Earl": Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Series in 2006, Outstanding Supporting Actress – Television Series, Mini-Series or Television Movie in 2007, Outstanding Female Performance in a Comedy Television Series in 2008, and Actress in Television – Comedy in 2009. "My Name Is Earl" also earned her a Golden Nymph nomination for Outstanding Actress – Comedy Series at the 2007 Monte-Carlo TV Festival, and in 2006, the cast received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In 2012, Nadine, Denzel Washington, Tamara Tunie, and Brian Geraghty shared a St. Louis Film Critics Association Award nomination for Special Merit (for best scene, cinematic technique or other memorable aspect or moment) for the plane crash scene in "Flight." In 2022, the song "Nasty Girl" from "Queens" earned a Black Reel Awards for Television nomination for Outstanding Original Song.

Real Estate

Nadine previously lived in 1,920 square foot home in Los Angeles. She sold the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $1.035 million in 2006.