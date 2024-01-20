What is Ms. Rachel's Net Worth?

Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin-Accurso, is a YouTuber with a net worth of $6.5 million. Ms. Rachel has a YouTube channel with more than 8 million subscribers, focused on educating children through singing, dancing, and other forms of entertainment.

How Did Ms. Rachel Get Her Start?

Ms. Rachel was born in Biddeford, Maine and attended Sanford High School. It was there that the beginnings of her amazing success began when she did theater and starred in the school's musicals. This set the foundation for what would ultimately become a staple among children (and parents) around the world.

She went on to get a master's degree in music at New York University. She then became a music teacher at a public preschool in New York. She probably didn't know that everything up to this point was the perfect experience.

But then, something in her personal life brought it all together.

Why Did Ms. Rachel Start Her YouTube Channel?

Ms. Rachel married a man named Aron Accurso, a successul composer and music director in New York City. He's even the Associate Music Director of Aladdin on Broadway.

Without knowing the pair's personal connection, it's clear they were a match made for YouTube.

But it started with a scare. Their son was not saying any words when most children were saying a plethora of words. So they consulted with a speech therapist who consistently focused on language development milestones and inclusive matter.

Not only did this help their son, who finally said his first words at 2 years old, but it inspired Ms. Rachel to begin her YouTube career.

At first, it was an in-person class where she would use classic children's songs along with her own originals, Songs For Littles.

Ms. Rachel's Big Break

While the global pandemic was a challenge for many, we know that quite a few industries thrived: home deliveries, Zoom, alcohol, and the list goes on.

Ms. Rachel was also a beneficiary, and it was in 2020 that she began creating content with basically just herself and a camera. Other parents quickly put her videos on repeat for their fun, energetic, and, most importantly, captivating traits. Children around the world were watching Ms. Rachel nonstop, which gave parents a break to actually take in the reality of the "new normal" we were all experiencing.

Ms. Rachel's channel skyrocketed beyond one million subscribers pretty quickly. But, like many creators who experienced a "COVID boom," she continued to innovate, grow, improve her production, bring on new sidekicks, and truly educate the millions of children watching her every day.

Ms. Rachel had become a staple in many homes.

What Does Ms. Rachel Do Now?

One of the benefits YouTubers like Ms. Rachel and Blippi have is that their content is evergreen. It is watched over and over and over, which means you don't necessarily need to create new content to still make money.

Many of her videos have hundreds of millions of views with her channel subscriber total at 8 million as of January, 2024.

She recently signed with Creative Artists Agency, but the details are unknown. She still releases approximately one video per month on her channel.

How Did We Calculate Ms. Rachel's Net Worth?

Ms. Rachel has 5 billion views on her YouTube videos. According to one YouTuber, Joel Creates, in the children's entertainment space, he made $1000 for 1 million views.

This is generally considered a very low payout for so many views. The reason why is that it's literally children – people without bank accounts or the ability to comprehend money – watching. Advertisers don't really want to pay for them.

Using Joel's math, the estimate is that Ms. Rachel has brought in around $5 million in revenue. From what we can decipher, she doesn't take money from sponsors nor does she sell any products.

However, there's one caveat when it comes to channels like Ms. Rachel's that nobody talks about. Parents absolutely do not want advertisements to interrupt the show, so they tend to be YouTube Premium members. That means they pay roughly $12/month to not get ads, and YouTube largely pays that back to the creators who are watched by these members.

Ms. Rachel's channel is one that would single handedly convince a parent to pay the $12 a month. This means she's surely earning substantially more money than Joel Creates' example.

This is why we estimate Ms. Rachel's total YouTube earnings to be closer to $10 million than $5 million. When you factor in unknown earnings, which surely exist, but also known expenses (taxes) that surely exist, Ms. Rachel's estimated net worth as of January 2024 is $6.5 million.