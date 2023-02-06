What is Mr. Marcus' Net Worth?

Mr. Marcus is an American adult film actor and director who has a net worth of $800,000. Mr. Marcus, AKA Mr. Marquis, has more than 1,000 acting credits to his name and has won several awards for his work. He has been referred to as the "LL Cool J of porn."

Early Life

Mr. Marcus was born Jesse Spencer on September 4, 1970, in Chicago, Illinois. Before he became a pornographic actor, he was a truck driver. He began working in the pornographic industry in 1994 when he directed the movie "My Baby Got Back 7."

Awards

Mr. Marcus won the XRCO Award for Male Performer of the Year in 1998. In 1999, he won the AVN Award for Best Group Sex Scene from a Film for "The Masseuse 3." In 2001, he was awarded the XRCO for Best Threeway Sex Scene for "Up Your Ass 18." Mr. Marcus won the 2003 AVN Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for "Paradise Lost." In 2009, he received the AVN Award for Best Couples Sex Scene in "Cry Wolf," the Urban X Award for Crossover Male, and the Urban X Award for Male Performer of the Year. And in 2010, Mr. Marcus won the AVN for Best Double Penetration Sex Scene in Bobbi Starr and Dana DeArmond's "Insatiable Voyage."Mr. Marcus was inducted into the XRCO Hall of Fame in 2006 and the AVN Hall of Fame in 2009.

Controversy

In August of 2012, Mr. Marcus was allegedly the central person in a syphilis outbreak among adult performers. Adult films had to put a hold on for a period of time as the outbreak was treated and tracked. The investigation revealed that Mr. Marcus was the first infected and that he provided incomplete information on the matter to producers. He had attempted self-diagnosis on the internet and assumed the rough patch of skin was due to stress or vitamin deficiency. He also passed some medical tests as testing for syphilis was not standard at the time. He kept performing with noticeable white lesions on his groin but again chalked it up to vitamin deficiency and a reaction to a personal lubricant. He was diagnosed with syphilis by his personal doctor in June of 2012 and received a shot of penicillin, and Talent Testing Services (TTS) added syphilis to its standard testing. He tested positive with TTS but was told by his doctor he was safe, and due to his reputation in the industry, he was able to return to work without undergoing a full test. He also faked documentation to hide the results of his rapid plasma reagin test by folding the papers and making photocopies. Mr. Marcus was ultimately sentenced for "knowingly exposing at least two co-stars to syphilis after testing positive for the disease days earlier."

Jail & Civil Suit

On June 4, 2013, Mr. Marcus received a 30 day jail sentence, 36 months probation, and was ordered to pay a nearly $130,000 judgment to his one-time co-star Lylith LaVey, whom he had allegedly exposed to syphilis.

Personal Life

Mr. Marcus has been married since the early 1990s, and the couple has two children together. They live in Pomona, California.

Mr. Marcus wrote a book called "The Porn Star Guide To Great Sex."