What is Morgan Spector's Net Worth?

Morgan Spector is an American actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Morgan Spector has appeared in film, television, and onstage in theater productions. He initially began acting in community theater before making his debut on Broadway in 2010. He also has appeared in films and television shows like "Allegiance," "The Mist," "Homeland," "Pearson," "The Drop," "A Vigilante," and "The Plot Against America." More recently he has starred on the HBO drama "The Gilded Age."

Early Life

Morgan Spector was born on October 4, 1980 and grew up in Guerneville, California. His father worked as an attorney while his mother worked in public administration as a teacher and later as an administrator. He is Jewish on his father's side while his mother is of mostly Irish Catholic descent. His paternal grandmother was an actress in the New York Yiddish Theatre District. When he was eight years old, he first began participating in community theater. He continued acting in high school and college. After graduating from high school, he attended Reed College in Portland, Oregon. He then enrolled in acting school at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

Career

Spector began working in regional theater productions in San Francisco. He toured with "The Lion King" during this time. He then moved to New York City in 2006 in order to further develop his career. In 2010, Spector made his Broadway debut as Rodolpho in Gregory Mosher's revival of Arthur Miller's play "A View from the Bridge." Originally, he had only been cast in a bit part in the play as a longshoreman. However, the actor that was meant to play Rodolpho was injured during previews for the play and Spector was called upon to fill his spot. In 2012, he appeared in the Off-Broadway production of "Russian Transport" and in the Broadway production of "Harvey."

In 2014, he was cast in the Broadway production of "Machinal." He co-starred in it with Rebecca Hall. Two years later, in 2016, he appeared in "Ironbound" and in "Incognito." In 2017, he was cast in the Off-Broadway production of "Animal," and again appeared with Rebecca Hall.

In addition to his onstage theater career, Spector has had a successful television career. He appeared in two episodes of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" in 2009 and 2010. In 2010, he was cast in two episodes of "How to Make It in America." From 2011 to 2013, he appeared as the recurring character of Peter Yogorov in "Person of Interest." In 2013, he appeared in episodes of "Do No Harm" and "Orange is the New Black." He was also cast in four episodes of "Boardwalk Empire" that year as well as three episodes of "Zero Hour." In 2014, he appeared in "Unforgettable."

Spector landed a voiceover role in "Friday Night Tykes" in 2015 and appeared in 20 episodes of the show. The same year, he was also cast in the main character role of Victor Dobrynin in "Allegiance." In 2017, he landed another main character role when he was cast as Kevin Copeland in "The Mist." The next year, he began appearing as Dante Allen in the seventh season of "Homeland." He also appeared in "Suits" and later in the spin-off series, "Pearson." In 2020, he was cast as Herman Levin in "The Plot Against America." In 2022, he appeared as George Russell in "The Gilded Age" alongside Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

Spector has also appeared in a number of films. His first major film role came in 2010 when he appeared in "The Last Airbender." In 2011, he was cast as Kenny in "Musical Chairs." In 2013, he appeared in two films: "All is Bright" and "Burning Blue." In 2014, he appeared in "Grand Street" and "The Drop." Spector appeared in the films "Christine" and "Chuck" in 2016. In 2017, he appeared in "Great Choice," "Split," and "Man with Van." He also appeared as the character Reece in the film "Permission" In 2018, he was cast in the film "A Vigilante."

Spector's next film role came in 2021 when he was cast in "With/In: Volume 1." He also directed the film. In 2022, he appeared in the role of Adam in the film "Nanny," The following year, in 2023, he appeared as James McLaughlin in "Boston Strangler." The film is based on the true story of the Boston Strangler, a serial killer who killed 13 women in Boston in the 1960s.

Personal Life

In September 2015, Spector married actress Rebecca Hall. Hall is well known for her performance in the film "Vicky Christina Barcelona." The two had first met the year before while they were both working in the Broadway play "Machinal." In 2018, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter. The couple is quite private and keeps their daughter out of the public eye.