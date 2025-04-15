What was Monty Hall's net worth?

Monty Hall was a Canadian producer, actor, singer, game show host, and sportscaster who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death.

Monty Hall, the charming television personality who revolutionized game show entertainment, left an indelible mark on American popular culture as the co-creator and host of "Let's Make a Deal." Born Monte Halparin on August 25, 1921, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Hall transformed television with his innovative approach to audience participation. For nearly four decades, his friendly demeanor guided contestants through the agonizing choice of taking the cash or risking it all for what might be behind one of three doors. Beyond his television fame, Hall was a dedicated philanthropist who raised hundreds of millions for charitable causes. He passed away on September 30, 2017, at the age of 96 due to heart failure, leaving behind a legacy that includes the enduring popularity of his show and the mathematical probability puzzle that bears his name: "The Monty Hall Problem."

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born to Orthodox Jewish parents Maurice Halparin, a butcher, and Rose Rusen, a teacher, young Monte grew up in Winnipeg. At age seven, he was severely burned by boiling water, resulting in a lengthy recovery that fostered his lifelong empathy for those facing illness—later influencing his charitable work.

While studying chemistry and zoology at the University of Manitoba, Hall discovered his love for performance through college musicals and entertaining troops at Canadian Army shows during World War II. After graduation, he moved to Toronto to pursue entertainment, working as an actor, singer, and sportscaster.

Hall's first television appearance came in 1953 hosting "Floor Show" for CBC. In 1955, he relocated to New York, hosting NBC programs including "Cowboy Theatre." After moving to Los Angeles in 1960, he hosted "Video Village," a CBS game show where contestants moved around a life-sized board game.

The Birth of "Let's Make a Deal"

Hall's partnership with writer-producer Stefan Hatos changed television history when they created "Let's Make a Deal," which premiered on NBC on December 30, 1963. The show's concept was brilliantly simple: Hall offered audience members modest sums of money in exchange for the chance to win something of greater value. Contestants could either keep what they had or risk it for an unknown prize behind one of three doors—either valuable (a new car) or a "zonk" (a gag gift like a live donkey).

Initially, audience members attended in ordinary attire, but the dynamic quickly changed. According to Hall, the transformation began when a woman brought a sign to attract his attention. Soon, everyone had signs, then unusual hats, and eventually, the outlandish costumes that became the show's trademark. The colorful, costumed contestants shouting "Monty! Monty!" became an iconic image of American television.

"Let's Make a Deal" moved from NBC to ABC in 1968 and ran on various networks and in syndication for decades. By Hall's own estimate, he hosted more than 4,700 episodes and remained involved as an owner even after Wayne Brady became host of the CBS revival in 2009.

Beyond the Game Show

While "Let's Make a Deal" defined Hall's public image, his career encompassed much more. With Hatos, he produced several other game shows, including "Split Second," "Chain Letter," and "Masquerade Party." He also hosted other programs, including "All-New Beat the Clock" in 1979.

In 1959, Hall unexpectedly achieved success as a recording artist with "Deck of Cards," which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned him a gold record. Throughout his career, he maintained his roots in radio, working at numerous Los Angeles stations including KHJ, KRLA, and KFWB.

Hall's contributions to entertainment were recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1973 and induction into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in 2007. As a proud Canadian, he was especially honored to be named to the Order of Canada in 1988.

Personal Life and Legacy

In 1947, Hall married Marilyn Plottel, who became an Emmy Award-winning television producer. Their marriage lasted nearly 70 years until her death in June 2017, just months before his own passing. Together, they raised three children who all found success in the entertainment industry: Tony Award-winning actress Joanna Gleason, television executive Sharon Hall, and Emmy Award-winning producer Richard Hall.

The "Monty Hall Problem," named after him by statistician Steve Selvin, became a famous probability puzzle that has been debated by mathematicians and featured in academic journals. Based on the show's three-door format, it demonstrates how counter-intuitive probability can be and has been used as a teaching tool in statistics classes worldwide.

Hall's philosophy as a host was that "the star of the show is the contestant." This audience-centered approach, combined with his genuine warmth and quick thinking, made him one of television's most beloved personalities. Today, more than five decades after its creation, "Let's Make a Deal" continues to entertain audiences, a testament to Monty Hall's understanding of human nature and what makes compelling television. His legacy lives on not just in the continuing success of the show he created, but in the countless lives improved through his charitable work and the indelible mark he left on American popular culture.

Real Estate

Monty and his wife, Marilyn Hall, resided in a classic Mediterranean-style home in the Flats of Beverly Hills for over 55 years. This two-story residence, built in the 1920s, featured nearly 3,900 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a formal dining room, a great room, and detached guest quarters. The property also boasted a private terrace, lush landscaping, and a swimming pool. After Monty Hall's passing in 2017, the home was listed for sale and sold in early 2018 for $6.409 million, slightly above the asking price.