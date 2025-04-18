What is Montana Jordan's net worth and salary?

Montana Jordan is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Montana Jordan rose to prominence through his role as Georgie Cooper in the hit CBS series "Young Sheldon." Despite having no prior acting experience before his screen debut, his natural talent and charismatic presence have made him a fan favorite within "The Big Bang Theory" universe. His success in portraying the older brother of child genius Sheldon Cooper has led to his starring role in the spin-off series "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," cementing his place in television. Through his authentic portrayal of a small-town Texas teenager finding his own path, Jordan has established himself as a compelling presence in the entertainment industry with a bright future ahead.

Early Life and Background

Montana Jordan was born on March 8, 2003, in Longview, Texas, and was raised in Ore City, Texas. Growing up in a small Texas town provided the foundation for his later authentic portrayal of a Southern teenager in "Young Sheldon." Prior to his television career, Jordan had no professional acting experience, making his rise in the industry all the more remarkable.

In a 2022 interview with WUSA9 alongside his on-screen father Lance Barber, Jordan noted that he has very few acting credits to his name, having begun his career after being selected for a film role following an open-call audition. This humble beginning would be the first step in what would become a successful acting career.

Breaking Into Acting

Jordan's entry into professional acting came in October 2015 when he was cast in his first role as Jaden in the Jody Hill-directed film "The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter," starring alongside established actors Josh Brolin and Danny McBride. The film was released in March 2018.

According to some reports, Jordan was selected from among 10,000 applicants for this role, demonstrating that his natural talent stood out even without formal training. This initial success opened the door to what would become his signature role.

Rise to Fame with "Young Sheldon"

In March 2017, Jordan was cast as Sheldon Cooper's older brother George "Georgie" Cooper Jr. in "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Young Sheldon." By the end of that month, he had already relocated with his mother, and was being tutored on set as filming commenced the following month.

His character evolved to main character status over the course of the series' run, which lasted from 2017 to 2024. The series began with the family dynamic of 9-year-old Sheldon and Missy alongside 14-year-old Georgie and their parents, with Georgie often struggling with having his genius younger brother in the same grade as him.

Jordan's performance earned him a nomination for Best Performance in a TV Series – Supporting Teen Actor at the 39th Young Artist Awards. Throughout his time on the show, he developed close relationships with his on-screen siblings both on and off the set.

Personal Approach to Acting

Interestingly, despite being part of "The Big Bang Theory" universe, Jordan revealed in a 2021 interview with Glitter Magazine that he had never watched the original series. "As crazy as it sounds now that I'm on T.V., I've never been a kid to sit down and watch TV…believe it or not, I still don't," he explained.

This actually worked in his favor, as his character hadn't appeared on "The Big Bang Theory" until after "Young Sheldon" had started. Jordan believed that the producers "built the character around me in real life." This allowed him to create the character authentically without feeling pressured to match a pre-existing portrayal.

Jordan's disinterest in television as a medium has been consistent throughout his career, as he mentioned in another interview in 2018 that he simply doesn't watch TV, a sentiment shared by his co-star Lance Barber.

Continued Success and Future Projects

Jordan's portrayal of Georgie Cooper has led to further opportunities, including reprising his role as a lead actor in the spin-off "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," which began airing in 2024. The show chronicles Georgie's relationship with Mandy, an older woman whom he falls in love with, featuring Jordan opposite Emily Osment as Mandy.

The character's future success was teased throughout "Young Sheldon," with Jordan even posing with a Mr. Tire standee that represents Georgie's future as a successful entrepreneur owning the largest tire chain in Texas, a character development that was revealed in "The Big Bang Theory" when Jerry O'Connell portrayed the adult version of Georgie.