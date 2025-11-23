Monica Horan Net Worth

What is Monica Horan's net worth?

Monica Horan is an American actress who has a net worth of $200 million. That is a combined net worth with her longtime husband, producer Phil Rosenthal. Phil Rosenthal's net worth is $200 million.

Monica appeared on Phil's most famous creation, "Everybody Loves Raymond," as Amy Amy MacDougall-Barone. Over the course of nine seasons, she became an audience favorite for her warm, understated comedic timing and her chemistry with Brad Garrett, who played her on-screen husband Robert Barone. While Horan appeared in a number of television roles both before and after the series, it was her work on "Everybody Loves Raymond" that defined her career and solidified her place as a memorable part of one of the most successful sitcom ensembles of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Behind the scenes, she also had a personal connection to the show's creative team: she is married to Philip Rosenthal, the showrunner and co-creator of "Everybody Loves Raymond." Together, they became part of the fabric of a series that entertained millions of viewers and continues to thrive in syndication.

Early Life

Monica Louise Horan was born on January 29, 1963, in Darby, Pennsylvania, and grew up in a Catholic household in the suburbs of Philadelphia. She developed an early interest in acting and performing, participating in school plays and community theater. After graduating from Archbishop Prendergast High School, she went on to study theater at Hofstra University. It was there that she met fellow student Phil Rosenthal, who would later become both her husband and one of the central creative forces behind "Everybody Loves Raymond." Horan graduated from Hofstra in 1984 with a degree in theater and moved to New York City to pursue acting full time.

Career

Horan spent her early career performing in off-Broadway productions and working various day jobs while auditioning for film and television roles. She eventually began booking guest parts on TV, appearing on series such as "In Living Color," "L.A. Law," and "Coach." Her big break arrived when Rosenthal and Ray Romano were assembling the cast for what would become "Everybody Loves Raymond." Horan was brought in to play Amy MacDougall, Robert's kind, soft-spoken girlfriend, who later becomes his wife. Although initially a recurring character, Amy became a central part of the ensemble as the show evolved, appearing in more than 60 episodes across its nine-season run.

Her performance helped shape several of the show's most memorable storylines, especially those involving the Barone family's humorous clashes over marriage, loyalty, and boundaries. Horan earned widespread praise for her ability to hold her own within a cast known for big personalities and sharp comedic instincts.

After "Everybody Loves Raymond"

Following the series finale in 2005, Horan continued to appear on television in selective roles. She guest-starred on series like "Hot in Cleveland," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and "Enlightened." She also appeared in episodes of "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal's projects, including "I'll Have What Phil's Having" and "Somebody Feed Phil," often in behind-the-scenes or personal segments. Beyond acting, she has been active in philanthropic and nonprofit work, particularly in the areas of arts education and community outreach.

Real Estate

Rosenthal and Monica Horan have owned several high-end properties in Los Angeles. In 2007, it was reported that they listed a home in Hancock Park for $5.95 million. The residence featured more than 8,500 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, a marble fireplace, a wet bar, and a full wine cellar. The couple has also owned additional properties in the Los Angeles area.