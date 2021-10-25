Monica Bellucci Net Worth:

splits: 10

What is Monica Bellucci's Net Worth?

Monica Bellucci is an Italian actress and model who has a net worth of $45 million. Monica Bellucci is best known for her performances in such films as "Bram Stoker's Dracula," "Irréversible," and "The Passion of the Christ." She has also appeared in the big-budget action films "The Matrix Reloaded," "The Matrix Revolutions," and "Spectre." Additionally, Bellucci has been in numerous Italian and French films, including "Malèna," "Sanguepazzo," "The Wonders," and "The Best Years of a Life."

Early Life and Modeling Beginnings

Monica Bellucci was born on September 30, 1964 in Città di Castello, Umbria, Italy, and was raised in Lama. She is the only child of Pasquale and Brunella. Bellucci began modeling at the age of 13. Later, as a young adult, she worked as part of the faculty of law at the University of Perugia. In 1988, she left this position and moved to Milan, where she signed with Elite Model Management. By the next year, Bellucci was gaining prominence as a fashion model in Paris and New York City, posing for such brands as Dolce & Gabbana and the French Elle.

Film Career, Part 1

In the early 90s, Bellucci made her transition to acting. She made her feature film debut in the 1991 Italian film "The Raffle," in which she starred as a betrayed widow named Francesca. The next year, Bellucci had her first role in an American film, playing one of Dracula's brides in Francis Ford Coppola's gothic horror film "Bram Stoker's Dracula." This was followed by more Italian films, including "Ostinato Destino," "Briganti – Amore e libertà," "The Heroes," "Snowball," and "Bits and Pieces." In 1996, Bellucci had one of her most acclaimed roles yet in the French film "The Apartment," for which she earned a César Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She continued to appear in many Italian and French films throughout the rest of the 90s, including "Stressati," "Dobermann," "Mauvais genre," and "Kaputt Mundi."

Bellucci began gaining more international fame in the 2000s. She starred opposite Gene Hackman and Morgan Freeman in the thriller "Under Suspicion," and starred in the acclaimed Oscar-nominated erotic dramedy "Malèna." Her star continued to rise in 2002, when she starred in the violent, controversial psychological thriller "Irréversible," directed by Gaspar Noé. This was followed by leading roles in "Remember Me, My Love" and the action thriller "Tears of the Sun" in 2003. The same year, Bellucci played the character Persephone in the blockbuster science-fiction sequels "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions." In 2004, she starred in another box-office phenomenon, "The Passion of the Christ," in which she portrayed Mary Magdalene.

Film Career, Part 2

Bellucci has gone on to have a prolific career in film following her breakthroughs in the early 2000s. Her credits include a wide mix of English-language, French, and Italian films. In English-language cinema, she has been in such films as Spike Lee's "She Hate Me"; Terry Gilliam's adventure fantasy "The Brothers Grimm"; the action film "Shoot 'Em Up"; the romantic dramedy "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee"; the action fantasy "The Sorcerer's Apprentice"; the James Bond film "Spectre"; the science-fiction comedy "Nekrotronic"; and the spy thriller "Spider in the Web."

Among Bellucci's credits in French cinema are "Secret Agents," "How Much Do You Love Me?," "Sheitan," "Don't Look Back," and "The Best Years of a Life." In Italian cinema, she has been in such films as "Sanguepazzo," "L'uomo che ama," "Baarìa – La porta del vento," "Manual of Love 2" and "Manual of Love 3," and "The Wonders." Bellucci has also been in many multinational co-productions, including the French-Italian-Swiss drama "A Burning Hot Summer," the Kurdish-Iranian docufiction film "Rhino Season," and the Oscar-nominated 2020 drama "The Man Who Sold His Skin."

Television Career

On the small screen, Bellucci made her debut in the 1990 Italian television movie "Vita coi figli." Later, in 1995, she portrayed the Pharaoh's wife in the TNT Biblical miniseries "Joseph," starring Ben Kingsley, Paul Mercurio, Martin Landau, and Lesley Ann Warren. Bellucci didn't return to American television until 2015, when she appeared in five episodes of the Amazon streaming series "Mozart in the Jungle." She went on to appear as herself in episodes of "Twin Peaks: The Return" and the French series "Call My Agent!"

Later Modeling Career

Bellucci has maintained her career as a model while working as an actor. In February of 2001, she was featured on the cover of Esquire. Two years later, she was featured in Maxim. While pregnant with her first daughter in 2004, Bellucci posed nude for the Italian edition of Vanity Fair; she did this to protest a law in Italy that severely restricted fertility and surrogacy options for couples and single women. In 2010, she again posed pregnant and nude for the publication's April issue.

From 2006 to 2010, Bellucci served as the face of various Dior products. In 2012, she became the new face of Dolce & Gabbana. For the brand, she walked the runway during Spring 2019 Milan Fashion Week.

Personal Life

In 1990, Bellucci wed Italian photographer Claudio Carlos Basso; they divorced after 18 months in 1992. Later, in 1999, Bellucci married French actor Vincent Cassel, whom she had met while they were both filming "The Apartment" in 1996. Together, they had two daughters named Deva and Léonie. The pair divorced in 2013.