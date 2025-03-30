What is Monica Barbaro's Net Worth?

Monica Barbaro is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Monica Barbaro began her career on television, starring in such series as "Unreal," "Chicago Justice," and "The Good Cop." Transitioning to film in the 2020s, she appeared in "The Cathedral," "Top Gun: Maverick," "At Midnight," and "A Complete Unknown," earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the lattermost film. Barbaro also starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Netflix series "FUBAR," which premiered in 2023.

Early Life and Education

Monica Barbaro was born on June 17, 1990 in San Francisco, California to Heidi and Nicholas. She has Italian, Mexican, Nicaraguan, and German ancestry. With her sister Eva and her brother Michael, Barbaro was raised in Mill Valley. There, she attended Tamalpais High School, graduating in 2007. Barbaro went on to attend the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, where she earned her BFA in dance in 2010. She subsequently returned to San Francisco with the aim of becoming an actress, and attended the Beverly Hills Playhouse acting school.

Television Career

Barbaro first appeared on television in 2015, in an episode of the ABC Family series "Stitchers." This led to multiple roles in 2016, including guest roles on "Hawaii Five-0" and "Notorious." Barbaro also landed her first main role that year, playing Yael in the second season of the Lifetime series "Unreal." Meanwhile, she began playing Assistant State's Attorney Anna Valdez on NBC's "Chicago P.D.," the second installment in the "Chicago" franchise. In 2017, Barbaro reprised her role in the short-lived fourth installment, "Chicago Justice." She also had a guest role on Fox's "Lethal Weapon," based on the film franchise of the same name. Barbaro had her next main role in 2018, playing NYPD homicide detective Cora Vasquez in the Netflix series "The Good Cop," based on the Israeli show of the same name. Co-starring Tony Danza and Josh Groban, the series was canceled after a single season.

From 2018 to 2019, Barbaro played the recurring role of Lisa Apple on the ABC sitcom "Splitting Up Together," starring Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson. After that, she played the recurring role of Liz Melero in the ABC crime drama series "Stumptown," based on the comic book series of the same name. The show ran for one season from 2019 to 2020 before it was canceled. Following a break from the small screen, Barbaro returned in 2023 to star opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Netflix action comedy series "FUBAR." She plays his daughter, Emma, with both of them being CIA operatives taking on dangerous missions together.

Film Career

Barbaro made her feature film debut in the 2013 film "Bullish." After that, she focused on television, and didn't appear in another film until 2021, when she played Lydia Damrosch in Ricky D'Ambrose's acclaimed independent coming-of-age film "The Cathedral." Barbaro moved on to mainstream Hollywood fare opposite Tom Cruise in 2022 with her role as naval aviator Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace in the blockbuster action film "Top Gun: Maverick," a sequel to 1986's "Top Gun." The film was an enormous commercial hit, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year. Also in 2022, Barbaro appeared in the drama "I'm Charlie Walker," starring Mike Colter.

In 2023, Barbaro starred opposite Diego Boneta in the romantic comedy "At Midnight," which was released on the streaming service Paramount+ early in the year. She went on to have her critical breakthrough in 2024 with her role in James Mangold's music biopic "A Complete Unknown." In the film, which stars Timothée Chalamet as singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, Barbaro portrays Dylan's flame, collaborator, and fellow singer-songwriter Joan Baez. For the role, she learned how to sing and play the guitar. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Barbaro next appeared in the crime film "Crime 101," based on Don Winslow's novella of the same name.

Other Appearances

Among her other appearances, Barbaro starred in the viral comedy short "It's Not About the Nail" in 2013. Later, in 2023, she voiced the character Auden Keen in the action role-playing video game "Forspoken."