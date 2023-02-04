Molly Parker Net Worth

What is Molly Parker's Net Worth?

Molly Parker is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Molly Parker had her breakthrough playing a necrophiliac medical student in the 1996 film "Kissed." She has appeared in numerous films since then, especially independent films, including "Waking the Dead," "The Center of the World," "Pure," "Nine Lives," and "Madeline's Madeline." Parker has also been in many acclaimed television series, such as "Deadwood," "Dexter," "House of Cards," and "Wormwood."

Early Life

Molly Parker was born on June 30, 1972 in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada and was raised on a farm in Pitt Meadows. She has a younger brother named Henry. From the age of three, Parker trained in ballet, and spent a few years performing with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet Company. When she was 14, she started acting in local productions. Parker went on to study at the Gastown Actors' Studio in Vancouver.

Film Career, Part 1

Parker made her feature film debut in the 1993 direct-to-video teen comedy "Just One of the Girls," starring Corey Haim. Two years later, she had a small role in the Western "Last of the Dogmen." Parker's breakthrough came in 1996 when she played a necrophiliac medical student in the erotic drama "Kissed"; for her performance, she won the Genie Award for Best Actress. Also in 1996, she appeared in the mockumentary "Hard Core Logo." Parker's subsequent credits were "Bliss," "Under Heaven," "Wonderland," "The Five Senses," "Sunshine," and "The Intruder." In 2000, she appeared in her first major American film, the mystery drama "Waking the Dead," costarring Billy Crudup and Jennifer Connelly. The same year, she starred in the Canadian film "Suspicious River."

In 2001, Parker received plaudits for her roles in two films: "The War Bride" and "The Center of the World." For the latter title, she garnered an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead. Parker next appeared in "Last Wedding," "Rare Birds," "Men with Brooms," "Looking for Leonard," "Marion Bridge," and "Max." Meanwhile, she starred opposite Keira Knightley in "Pure." In 2004, Parker starred opposite Christian Slater in "The Good Shepherd," and also starred in the historical drama "Iron Jawed Angels." The next year, she was part of the ensemble cast of the anthology drama "Nine Lives."

Film Career, Part 2

Parker was in three films in 2006: Neil LaBute's remake of "The Wicker Man," the historical drama "Hollywoodland," and "Who Loves the Sun." Following a short hiatus from the big screen, Parker returned in 2009 with a supporting role in the post-apocalyptic survival film "The Road," based on Cormac McCarthy's novel. She subsequently starred in the Canadian films "Trigger" and "Oliver Sherman." Parker went on to appear in such films as "That's What I Am," "The Playroom," and "Hold Fast."

In 2016, Parker was in four films: "Darwin," "The 9th Life of Louis Drax," "Weirdos," and Ewan McGregor's adaptation of Philip Roth's "American Pastoral." The following year, she starred in two films for Netflix, "Small Crimes" and the Stephen King adaptation "1922." In 2018, Parker earned strong notices for her supporting performance in Josephine Decker's drama "Madeline's Madeline." Her other credits have included the romantic coming-of-age drama "Words on Bathroom Walls"; the Academy Award-nominated "Pieces of a Woman"; the Sundance Film Festival favorite "Jockey"; and Disney's "Peter Pan & Wendy."

Television Career

Parker first appeared on the small screen in 1991 when she was in the television film "My Son Johnny" and an episode of the Canadian series "Neon Rider." She appeared on "Neon Rider" again the next year, and also showed up on the NBC science-fiction series "Nightmare Café." In 1993, Parker was in the television film "The Substitute," starring Mark Wahlberg. Her biggest year of the decade was 1995, when she appeared in a whopping six television films, including "Falling from the Sky: Flight 174," "Little Criminals," and "Ebbie," a gender-reversed retelling of "A Christmas Carol." Parker continued to be prolific in 1996, appearing in the two-part miniseries "Titanic" and in episodes of "The Sentinel," "Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years," and "Poltergeist: The Legacy." She subsequently starred in the television film "Intensity." Parker closed out the decade starring on the short-lived Canadian sitcom "Twitch City."

In 2002, Parker played Rabbi Ari in two episodes of the acclaimed HBO series "Six Feet Under." She landed her biggest role yet two years later, playing Alma Garret on another acclaimed HBO series, "Deadwood." The show ran for three seasons through 2006, and later spawned a television film. Parker had her next main role in 2008 on the short-lived CBS drama "Swingtown." Another main role followed on the 2010 Canadian police procedural "Shattered." Returning to American television the next year, Parker had a recurring part on the Showtime crime drama series "Dexter." In 2012, she portrayed journalist Pauline Pfeiffer in the television film "Hemingway & Gellhorn," and starred on the short-lived legal thriller series "The Firm." One of Parker's most lauded roles was from 2014 to 2016, when she played congresswoman Jackie Sharp on the Netflix series "House of Cards." Her other credits include main roles on the legal drama series "Goliath," Errol Morris's docuseries "Wormwood," and on the Netflix reboot of "Lost in Space."

Personal Life

Molly Parker married filmmaker Matt Bissonnette in 2002. He later directed her in his film "Who Loves the Sun." The couple had a son named William before separating in 2009 and eventually divorcing in 2016.