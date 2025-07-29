What is Moisés Arias's Net Worth?

Moisés Arias is an American actor who has a net worth of $600 thousand. Moisés Arias had his breakthrough role as Rico Suave on the Disney Channel teen sitcom "Hannah Montana," and later had roles on "The Middle," "Jean-Claude Van Johnson," and "Fallout." He has also appeared in many films, including "The Perfect Game," "The Kings of Summer," "Ender's Game," "The Stanford Prison Experiment," "Five Feet Apart," and "Monos."

Early Life and Education

Moisés Arias was born on April 18, 1994 in New York City to Colombian parents Mónica and César. His younger brother is rapper and actor Mateo. As a young adult, Arias attended Barbizon Modeling and Acting School in Tampa, Florida.

Film Career

In 2006, Arias made his film debut with a small role in the Jack Black sports comedy "Nacho Libre." He had a bigger role in the direct-to-DVD comedy "Beethoven's Big Break," which came out in late 2008. The next year, Arias appeared in three films: the baseball drama "The Perfect Game," the teen musical "Hannah Montana: The Movie," and the animated superhero film "Astro Boy," in which he voices Zane. After a break, he returned to the big screen in 2012 with major roles in two comedies: "We the Party" and "Noobz." In 2013, Arias starred as Biaggio in the coming-of-age film "The Kings of Summer," played the supporting role of Bonzo Madrid in the science-fiction action film "Ender's Game," and voiced Antonio Perez in the animated comedy "Despicable Me 2." He next appeared in the 2015 psychological thriller "The Stanford Prison Experiment," based on the eponymous 1971 experiment. The following year, Arias starred in the crime drama "The Land" and played the supporting role of Jewish zealot Dismas in Timur Bekmambetov's remake of "Ben-Hur."

In 2017, Arias had bit parts in two blockbuster films: "Kong: Skull Island" and "Pitch Perfect 3." He also appeared in the short film "Life Boat." Following a supporting role in the coming-of-age comedy "Little Bitches" in 2018, Arias was in three films in 2019: the romantic drama "Five Feet Apart," the dramedy "The Wall of Mexico," and the Spanish-language war drama "Monos." Kicking off the 2020s, Arias starred alongside his brother in the coming-of-age drama "Blast Beat." He subsequently had a supporting role in Judd Apatow's dramedy "The King of Staten Island." In 2021, Arias appeared alongside Clifton Collins Jr. and Molly Parker in "Jockey." He went on to appear in the true crime drama "American Murderer" and the superhero film "Samaritan" in 2022. The year after that, Arias co-starred with Stephen Dorff and Jason Genao in the science-fiction film "Divinity."

Television Career

Arias first appeared on television with a brief part in a 2005 episode of "Everybody Hates Chris." In 2006, he landed his breakout role as concession stand manager Rico Suave on the teen sitcom "Hannah Montana." Arias served in a recurring role for the first season before Suave became a main character for the last three seasons of "Hannah Montana." During his time on the show, he had guest roles on many other Disney Channel series, including "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "Wizards of Waverly Place," and "Phineas and Ferb." Arias also appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Dadnapped."

After the end of "Hannah Montana" in 2011, Arias had his next substantial television role on the ABC sitcom "The Middle," playing the recurring character Matt in the third season in 2012. He didn't have another role on the small screen until 2017, when he starred alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme on the short-lived Amazon Prime Video series "Jean-Claude Van Johnson." Arias followed that with a guest role on the ABC medical drama "The Good Doctor" in 2019. After another break from television, Arias returned in 2024 with the main role of Norm MacLean on the Amazon Prime Video series "Fallout." The post-apocalyptic drama is based on the role-playing video game series of the same name.

Other Appearances and Activities

Among his other appearances in the media, Arias was in the music video for the Jonas Brothers song "S.O.S" in 2007, and was in the music videos for Jaden Smith's songs "Gonzoes" and "The Coolest" in 2012. In the latter year, Arias co-founded the fashion brand MSFTSrep with his brother Mateo, Jaden Smith, and Smith's sister Willow. Elsewhere, Arias acted on the podcast "City of Ghosts" in 2021.