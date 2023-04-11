What is Mitch Pileggi's Net Worth?

Mitch Pileggi is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Mitch Pileggi is best known for playing the role of Walter Skinner on "The X-Files." Originally slated to be a recurring character, FBI deputy Walter Skinner soon became a permanent and critical character in the series. He appeared in 91 episodes of the show, including several episodes when the show was revived from 2016-2018. He also reprised the role on the big screen twice. He is also known for appearing in "Stargate Atlantis," "Sons of Anarchy," and "Walker." He also had a main role on the TNT reboot of "Dallas." Pileggi has acted in many films, as well, including "Shocker," "Gun Shy," "Flash of Genius," and "Polaroid."

Early Life

Mitch Pileggi was born on April 5, 1952 in Portland, Oregon to homemaker Maxine and defense contractor Vito. Due to Vito's job, the family moved often, living in Oregon, California, and Texas, among other places. For much of Pileggi's adolescence, he lived in Turkey. As a high school student there, he acted in musical theater.

Television Career

Pileggi began acting on television in the 1980s with guest roles on various shows, including "The A-Team," "Hooperman," "Ohara," "China Beach," and "Falcon Crest." Early in the 1990s, he appeared in the television film "Knight Rider 2000," based on the series.

Pileggi landed his first major television role in 1994 when he began playing Walter Skinner on the science-fiction series "The X-Files." Originally a recurring part, it was upgraded to a main role in 2001. Pileggi later played Skinner alongside David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in the revival of "The X-Files" from 2016 to 2018.

Mitch also had main roles on the short-lived series "Tarzan" and "The Mountain," and a recurring role on "Stargate Atlantis" as Colonel Steven Caldwell. Pileggi also voiced Commissioner James Gordon on the animated series "The Batman." He subsequently had a number of recurring parts, including on "Day Break," "Grey's Anatomy," "Sons of Anarchy," and "Supernatural."

In 2012, Pileggi began playing Harris Ryland on the TNT revival of the primetime soap opera "Dallas." He remained on the show until its cancellation in 2014 after three seasons. Following that, Pileggi appeared in episodes of "Blue Bloods," "NCIS," and "American Horror Story: 1984." In 2019, he played the recurring role of Rama Khan in the fifth season of the superhero series "Supergirl." He subsequently had guest roles on the shows "The Rookie" and "Helstrom." Pileggi's next main role came in 2021 when he began playing Bonham Walker, the father of the titular character, on the action crime series "Walker," a reboot of "Walker, Texas Ranger." The show stars Jared Padalecki as legendary Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, and Keegan Allen as his brother Liam.

Film Career

Pileggi made his feature film debut in 1982 in the horror film "Mongrel." He didn't appear on the big screen again until five years later, when he played a school security guard in the teen comedy "Three O'Clock High" and a cannery lab foreman in the action thriller sequel "Death Wish 4: The Crackdown." Pileggi followed those with roles in two horror comedies, "Return of the Living Dead Part II" and Wes Craven's "Shocker." In the early 90s, he appeared in "Guilty as Charged," "Basic Instinct," "Dangerous Touch," and "It's Pat." Later in the decade, Pileggi reprised his role as Walter Skinner in the first film adaptation of "The X-Files."

Kicking off the 21st century, Pileggi played DEA Agent Dexter Helvenshaw in the black comedy "Gun Shy." His next role wasn't until 2007, when he appeared in "Man in the Chair." The year after that, Pileggi again reprised his role as Walter Skinner in "The X-Files: I Want to Believe." He also played Ford executive Macklin Tyler in the biographical drama "Flash of Genius," starring Greg Kinnear. Pileggi's subsequent credits were "Woodshop," the horror thriller "The Girl in the Photographs," and the science-fiction action film sequel "Transformers: The Last Knight." He returned to the horror genre in 2019 with "Polaroid." A few years later, Pileggi appeared in the historical drama "American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally," based on William E. Owen's book "Axis Sally Confidential."

Personal Life

Pileggi was previously married to Debbie Andrews. He married his second wife, Arlene Warren, on New Year's Day in 1997. They have one child together. Mitch and Arlene met on the set of "The X-Files." Arlene was Gillian Anderson's stand-in.

Real Estate

In 1998 Mitch and his wife Arlene paid $530,000 for a home in Studio City, California. They continue to own this home. It's currently worth around $2 million.

In 2016 Mitch and Arlene paid $1 million for a condo in Los Angeles. They listed this condo for sale in 2018 for $1.185 million. They ultimately accepted $1.05 million in October 2010.

They also appear to own a home in Santa Clarita, California which is worth around $1 million.