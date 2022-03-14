What Is Mireille Enos' Net Worth and Salary?

Mireille Enos is an American actress who has a net worth of $12 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband since 2008, actor Alan Ruck. Enos is probably best known for starring as Sarah Linden on the AMC crime drama "The Killing" (2011–2014), and she has also played JoDean Marquart / Kathy Marquart on HBO's "Big Love" (2007–2010), Alice Vaughan on ABC's "The Catch" (2016–2017), Marissa Wiegler on Amazon Prime Video's "Hanna" (2019–2021), and War on the Amazon Prime Video/BBC Two fantasy series "Good Omens" (2019). Mireille has more than 40 acting credits to her name, including the films "Gangster Squad" (2013), "World War Z" (2013), "If I Stay" (2014), and "Never Here" (2017) and the TV movies "Without Consent" (1994), "Face of Evil" (1996), and "My Dinner with Hervé" (2018).

Enos has also performed on Broadway in "The Invention of Love" (2001), "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" (2005), and "Absurd Person Singular" (2005), and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" earned her a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Early Life

Mireille Enos was born Marie Mireille Enos on September 22, 1975, in Kansas City, Missouri. Her mother, Monique (a French teacher), was French and passed away in 2019, and her father, Jon, was American and died in 2020. Enos has four siblings, sisters Ginger and Veronique and brothers Raphael and Jongiorgi, and they are all involved in the arts. When Mireille was 5 years old, the family moved to Texas (where her father was from), settling in Houston. She studied at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, and after graduation, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in acting from Brigham Young University in 1997. As a college student, Enos won the Irene Ryan Award at the 1996 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

Career

Mireille made her television debut in the 1994 TV movie "Without Consent," followed by another TV movie, "Face of Evil," in 1996. She guest-starred on "Sex and the City" in 1999, and in 2001, she appeared in her first film, "Someone Like You," and guest-starred in two episodes of "The Education of Max Bickford." She then appeared on the television series "Strong Medicine" (2003), "Rescue Me" (2004), "Without a Trace" (2006), "Standoff" (2006), "Shark" (2006), and "Crossing Jordan" (2007) and the short films "Chasing Leonard" (2005) and "Falling Objects" (2006). From 2007 to 2010, Enos played twin sisters Kathy and JoDean Marquart on "Big Love," appearing in more than 20 episodes of the series. During her time on "Big Love," Mireille guest-starred on "Numbers" (2008), "CSI: Miami" (2008), "Medium" (2008), "Lie to Me" (2009), and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2009). In 2010, she began starring in the lead role of detective Sarah Linden on "The Killing,'" which aired 44 episodes over four seasons; the first three seasons aired on AMC, and the show moved to Netflix for its final season. "The Killing" earned Enos nominations from the Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes.

In 2013, Mireille co-starred with Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, and Sean Penn in "Gangster Squad" and with Brad Pitt in "World War Z." Both films were hits, grossing $105.2 million and $540.5 million, respectively. That year she also appeared in the crime drama "Devil's Knot" and the short film "Wild Horses," followed by the feature films "Sabotage," "The Captive," and "If I Stay" in 2014. In 2016, Enos appeared in the film "Katie Says Goodbye" and began playing the lead role of Alice Vaughan on "The Catch," which aired 20 episodes over two seasons. In 2017, she guest-starred on "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" and starred in the thriller "Never Here," and the following year, she appeared in the films "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot," "Dark Was the Night," and "The Lie" and played Kathy Self in the HBO movie "My Dinner with Hervé." In 2019, she played War on "Good Omens," which was based on the 1990 Neil Gaiman-Terry Pratchett novel of the same name. From 2019 to 2021, Mireille starred on "Hanna" as Marissa Wiegler, a role that was played by Cate Blanchett in the 2011 film the series is based on. Enos received a Critics Choice Super Award nomination for her performance.

Personal Life

Mireille married her "Absurd Person Singular" co-star Alan Ruck on January 4, 2008, and they welcomed daughter Vesper Vivianne on September 23, 2010, and son Larkin Zouey on July 23, 2014. Enos is also stepmother to Emma and Sam, Ruck's children from his marriage to Claudia Stefany. Though Mireille grew up in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she is no longer a practicing Mormon. However, she told "Esquire" in 2012, "I loved it. I learned so much about the heart of people."

Award Nominations

In 2011, Enos received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "The Killing," followed by a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama in 2012. The series also earned Mireille nominations from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films (Best Actress on Television, 2012 and 2013), Critics Choice Television Awards (Best Actress in a Drama Series, 2011), Gold Derby Awards (Drama Lead Actress, 2011), and Satellite Awards (Best Actress in a Series, Drama, 2011). In 2017, she received a Seymour Cassel Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Actress for "Never Here" at the Oldenburg Film Festival, and in 2021, she earned a Critics Choice Super Award nomination for Best Actress in an Action Series for "Hanna."