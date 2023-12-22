Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Nov 28, 1982 (41 years old) Place of Birth: St. Louis Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Actor, Model, Yoga Instructor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Mircea Monroe's Net Worth

What is Mircea Monroe's Net Worth?

Mircea Monroe is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Mircea Monroe is known for her roles on such television series as "Hart of Dixie," "Episodes," "Impastor," and "The Rookie." She has also appeared in numerous films, including "Borderland," "Growth," "The Change-Up," "3 Days of Normal," and "Dumbbells." Among her other credits, Monroe starred in the web series "Ghostfacers" and "Sing It!"

Early Life and Education

Mircea Monroe was born on March 11, 1982 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was named Mircea, a traditionally male name in Romania, after her father's beloved former college professor Mircea Eliade. For her higher education, Monroe went to Virginia Commonwealth University.

Film Career

Monroe made her feature film debut with a brief role in the 2004 action thriller "Cellular." She subsequently appeared in the horror films "All Souls Day" and "House of the Dead 2" in 2005. The year after that, Monroe was in the action thriller "The Contract" and the drama "The Ultimate Gift." In 2007, she had supporting roles in the lesbian comedy "Itty Bitty Titty Committee" and the horror film "Borderland." Monroe's subsequent credits included "Screw Cupid," "Fast Girl," "No Man's Land: The Rise of Reeker," "Finding Bliss," and "Into the Blue 2: The Reef." She also starred in Alan Trezza's short zombie comedy film "Burying the Ex." In 2010, Monroe starred in the horror film "Growth" and the spoof film "The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall and Felt Superbad About It." In the latter, she played Sarah Marshall, with Bryan Callen playing the male lead. Monroe went on to appear in four films in 2011, including the fantasy romcom "The Change-Up," in which she played the nymphomaniac ex-girlfriend of Ryan Reynolds's main character.

In 2012, Monroe was in five films. The first was the thriller "Bloodwork," in which she starred alongside Travis Van Winkle and Tricia Helfer. Monroe next starred as a movie starlet opposite Jace Mclean in the drama "3 Days of Normal." After that, she played the wife of Matt Bomer's character in Steven Soderbergh's "Magic Mike." Monroe's final two films of the year were the parody film "The Polterguys" and the romcom "Slightly Single in L.A." After taking a break from the big screen in 2013, Monroe appeared in three films in 2014: "Dumbbells," "Dr. Cabbie," and "Beautiful Girl." Her next role was in the 2016 parody romance film "Fifty Shades of Black," starring Marlon Wayans. In 2018, Monroe appeared in two romcoms, "Book Club" and "Grace." She returned to cinema in 2021 in the thriller "Masquerade," costarring Bella Thorne, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Austin Nichols.

Television Career

Monroe first appeared on television in the 2005 Sci Fi Channel action horror movie "Pterodactyl." Later in the year, she had a guest role in the pilot episode of the short-lived sitcom "Freddie." She next made guest appearances on "Just for Kicks," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," and "Scrubs." In 2007, Monroe had a main role on the short-lived Fox series "Drive." She appeared in guest roles on various shows after that, including "Fear Itself," "Sons of Anarchy," "Without a Trace," "Miami Medical," "Chuck," and "Franklin & Bash." In 2011, Monroe began roles on two shows: "Hart of Dixie" and "Episodes." She played Tansy Truitt on "Hart of Dixie" until the show's cancellation in 2015, and played Morning Randolph on "Episodes" through that show's conclusion in 2017.

Monroe appeared on many other shows during the runs of "Hart of Dixie" and "Episodes." In 2012, she had guest roles on "Men at Work," "White Collar," and "The Mentalist," and in 2013 had guest roles on the sitcoms "How I Met Your Mother" and "Anger Management." After that, Monroe appeared in episodes of "Enlisted," "Sullivan & Son," "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn," "The Odd Couple," and "Significant Mother." She also lent her voice to an episode of the adult animated series "BoJack Horseman." From 2015 to 2016, Monroe played the main role of Alexa Cummings on the TV Land sitcom "Impastor." She later had a recurring role on the ABC police procedural series "The Rookie," playing Isabel Bradford from 2018 to 2019.

Web Series and Online Short

Monroe has also acted in some web series and an online short film. In 2010, she played Ambyr in "Ghostfacers," a spinoff of the dark fantasy television series "Supernatural." Two years after that, Monroe played Amanda in "Dating Rules from My Future Self." In 2016, she starred as Stacey Needles in the YouTube Red series "Sing It!" Monroe later appeared in the YouTube short film "Uncharted Live Action Fan Film," based on the "Uncharted" video game series and starring Nathan Fillion.

Personal Life

Monroe has been romantically linked to actor/writer/producer Stephen Merchant. The two were first seen in public together while out shopping in mid-2017.