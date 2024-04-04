What is Miranda Otto's Net Worth?

Miranda Otto is an Australian actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Miranda Otto rose to international fame for playing Rohan noblewoman Éowyn in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" film series. Earlier in her career, she gave acclaimed performances in such Australian films as "Emma's War," "Daydream Believer," "The Last Days of Chez Nous," "The Well," and "In the Winter Dark." Otto has also acted extensively on television, with credits including the miniseries "The Way We Live Now," "Through My Eyes," and "The Unusual Suspects," and the series "Rake," "Homeland," and "24: Legacy."

Early Life and Education

Miranda Otto was born on December 16, 1967 in Brisbane, Australia to actors Lindsay and Barry. Following the divorce of her parents when she was six, she briefly lived in Hong Kong. As a child, Otto wrote scripts and designed costumes and flyers with her friends. Although she aspired to be a ballerina, she had to let go of that dream due to having scoliosis. For her higher education, Otto attended the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney, graduating in 1990.

Film Career

Otto made her feature film debut playing the titular character in the 1987 Australian drama "Emma's War." After that, she appeared in "Initiation" and "The 13th Floor." Otto had her breakthrough year in 1992 when she appeared in the romantic comedy "Daydream Believer" and the drama "The Last Days of Chez Nous." She earned Australian Film Institute Award nominations for both films, in the Best Actress category for the former and Best Supporting Actress for the latter. Also in 1992, Otto starred opposite Noah Taylor in the coming-of-age film "The Nostradamus Kid." She went on to appear in "Sex is a Four Letter Word" (1995) and "Love Serenade" (1996). In 1997, Otto starred in three films: "True Love and Chaos," "Doing Time for Patsy Cline," and "The Well." For her performance in "The Well," she earned her third Australian Film Institute Award nomination. Otto earned a fourth nomination for her supporting performance in the 1998 film "In the Winter Dark." That same year, she starred in "Dead Letter Office" and made her American film debut with a small part in Terrence Malick's "The Thin Red Line." Otto went on to appear in another American film, Robert Zemeckis's "What Lies Beneath," in 2000. She was subsequently in "Human Nature," "Close Your Eyes," and "Julie Walking Home."

Otto achieved her greatest recognition yet in 2002 when she debuted in the role of Éowyn in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers," the second film in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. She reprised the role in the third film, "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," in 2003, and with the cast of the movie won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Otto's subsequent credits included "Danny Deckchair," "Flight of the Phoenix," "War of the Worlds," "In Her Skin," and "Blessed." In the first half of the 2010s, she appeared in such films as "South Solitary," "Reaching for the Moon," "I, Frankenstein," and "The Homesman." Midway through the decade, Otto won the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Charlotte Finch in "The Daughter." She followed that with roles in the supernatural horror film "Annabelle: Creation," the romantic science-fiction film "Zoe," the period drama "The Chaperone," and the horror film "The Silence." In 2020, Otto appeared in "Downhill," Nat Faxon and Jim Rash's remake of the Swedish film "Force Majeure." Two years after that, she was in the supernatural horror film "Talk to Me." Otto's other credits include the fantasy adventure comedy "The Portable Door" and the animated fantasy film "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," in which she reprises her role as Éowyn.

Television Career

Otto first appeared on television in four episodes of the Australian soap opera "A Country Practice" in 1988. A few years later, she appeared in the two-part miniseries "Heroes II: The Return." Otto had her next substantial television role in the 1999 HBO television film "The Jack Bull." She went on to appear in the 2001 BBC miniseries adaptation of the novel "The Way We Live Now." In 2004, Otto starred as real-life wrongly convicted Australian woman Lindy Chamberlain in the two-part miniseries "Through My Eyes"; she earned an Australian Film Institute Award nomination for her work. Later in the decade, she was in the USA Network miniseries "The Starter Wife" and the short-lived ABC series "Cashmere Mafia."

In 2014, Otto starred opposite Greg Kinnear in the short-lived Fox series "Rake," an adaptation of the Australian series of the same name. The following year, she played Allison Carr in the fifth season of "Homeland." In 2017, Otto starred in the short-lived Fox series "24: Legacy," and from 2018 to 2020 starred as Zelda Spellman in Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." She subsequently starred as Sara Beasley in the 2021 Australian miniseries "The Unusual Suspects." In 2022, Otto had a supporting part in the miniseries "True Colours." The year after that, she starred alongside Teresa Palmer and Guy Pearce in the Disney+ miniseries "The Clearing."

Stage Career

On stage, Otto made her debut in a Sydney Theatre Company production of "The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant" in 1986. She continued performing with the Sydney Theatre Company in the early 1990s, appearing in productions of "Sixteen Words for Water," "Time and the Room," and "The Girl Who Saw Everything." After a long break, Otto returned to the Sydney Theatre Company in 2002 to play Nora Helmer in "A Doll's House." She was subsequently in productions of "Hanging Man," "Boy Gets Girl," and "The White Guard."

Personal Life

On New Year's Day in 2003, Otto married fellow actor Peter O'Brien, with whom she had recently starred on stage in "A Doll's House." Together, they have a daughter named Darcey.

Real Estate

In 2017, Miranda paid $2.2 million for a home in West Hollywood, California. She sold this home in February 2024 for $2.4 million.