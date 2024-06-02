Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Birthdate: Nov 20, 1963 (60 years old) Birthplace: Coloane Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ming Na Wen's Net Worth

What is Ming Na Wen's Net Worth?

Ming Na Wen is an American actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Ming is best known for voicing Fa Mulan in the Disney Mulan films and Kingdom Hearts video game series, and for playing Melinda May, or The Cavalry, in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. " (2013-2020).

Early Life

Ming Na Wen was born November 20, 1963, in Coloane, Macau. Wen's mother, Lin Chan Wen, moved to Macau in the 1950s from Suzhou, China, to escape communism. Her father is of Malaysian Chinese descent. Wen has an older brother, Jonathan, and a younger brother, Leong. Wen's parents divorced when she was an infant, and she moved with her brother and mother to Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, Wen attended a Catholic school and her mother worked three jobs to provide for the family. Her mother remarried to Chinese American Soo Lim Yee, and when Wen was four years old, the family moved to New York City. Her younger brother Leong was born there.

After five years, Wen relocated to the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area, where they bought and operated Chinatown Inn restaurant, which is still operating. They resided in the suburb of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and Wen attended Mount Lebanon High School. She majored in theatre at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, graduating in 1986.

Acting Career

Wen's first television role was as a royal trumpeter in the children's television series "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" in 1985. From 1988 to 1991, she played Lien Hughes, the daughter of Tom Hughes, on the soap opera "As the World Turns." Wen rose to prominence with her role as June Woo in "The Joy Luck Club" (1993). Wen then landed the role of Dr. Jing-Mei "Deb" Chen on the NBC drama series "ER." She stayed on as a recurring character for one season in 1994. She returned in 199 as a series regular, remaining on the show until midway through Season 11 in 2004.

In Fall 2005, Wen starred in the NBC drama series "Inconceivable" as the lead character, Rachel Lu. However, the series was canceled after only two episodes. Her next television role was as an FBI agent in the Fox kidnap drama series "Vanished," which premiered in the Fall of 2006. It was canceled after the pilot. She also played a college professor in the comedy series "George Lopez."

From October 8 through October 9, 2007, Wen (billed as Ming Wen) appeared in a four-episode arc of CBS's "Two and a Half Men," playing Charlie Sheen's love interest, a judge closer to his age.

Wen's breakout role was voice acting as the main character in the animated Disney film "Mulan," its sequel, and reprised the role as Mulan in the video game Kingdom Hearts II. In August 2014, Wen again reprised her role as Mulan in the Disney Channel series "Sofia the First." Wen's daughter has a recurring role on the show as Princess Jun. Additionally, Wen made a cameo appearance in the live-action remake of "Mulan" (2020). She won an Annie Award for her participation in the Mulan series.

Wen starred as Agent Melinda May in the ABC superhero drama series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." which premiered September 24, 2013. This role was solidifying for her career, after nine years of small roles.

On December 7, 2017, Marvel Entertainment launched a new animation film franchise "Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors." Wen voiced Hala the Accuser, the main antagonist of the film, working with "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." co-star Chloe Bennet. That same year, she once again provided the voice of Mulan in "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

In 2019, it was announced that Wen would be a cast member of the "Star Wars" television series "The Mandalorian," playing Fennec Shand. She reprised the role vocally in "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," and the live-action series "The Book of Boba Fett."

In December 2021, Wen was included in the list of BBC's "100 Women of 2021." Wen received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

In 2022, Wen made an appearance on "Young Sheldon" as Dr. Lee, an experimental physicist responsible for mitigating conflict within a team of scientists. She is set to recur on the second season of HBO Max's "Hacks."

Personal Life

In 1990, Wen married American film writer Kirk Aanes, and they divorced three years later. On June 16, 1995, Wen married Eric Michael Zee and together they have a daughter and a son. Wen's first pregnancy was written into the "ER" script, with her character placing the child for adoption. Wen's daughter followed her mother's footsteps in voice acting, and voices Princess Jun in the Disney Channel animated series "Sofia the First." Wen is trilingual – she is fluent in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin. She is a Buddhist.