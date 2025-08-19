What Is Mindy Sterling's Net Worth?

Mindy Sterling is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Mindy Sterling is most famous for her work as Frau Farbissina in the Austin Powers film series, and she has also played Francine Briggs on Nickelodeon's "iCarly" (2007–2012), Mitzi Kinsky on ABC's "Desperate Housewives" (2010–2011), Susan Skidmore on the Disney Channel's "A.N.T. Farm" (2011–2013), and Linda Schwartz on ABC's "The Goldbergs" (2017–2023). Sterling has more than 250 acting credits to her name, including the films "Man of the Year" (1995), "Idle Hands" (1999), "Drop Dead Gorgeous" (1999), "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000), "Reno 911!: Miami" (2007), "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (2011), and "The Good Neighbor" (2016), the television series "The Larry Sanders Show" (1992), "My Own Worst Enemy" (2008), "Legit" (2013), and "Black-ish" (2015–2017), and the web series "Con Man" (2015–2017). Mindy has been a long-term member of the Los Angeles comedy group The Groundlings. She is in demand as a voiceover artist and has lent her voice to numerous animated projects, such as "Ice Age: The Meltdown" (2006), "Alpha and Omega" (2010), "Monsters University" (2013), "Minions" (2015), "Higglytown Heroes" (2005–2007), "Chowder" (2007–2010), "Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil" (2010–2012), and "The Legend of Korra" (2012–2014).

Early Life

Mindy Sterling was born Mindy Lee Sterling on July 11, 1953, in Paterson, New Jersey. She is the daughter of dancer Florence Adele "Bookie" Sterling and actor/nightclub comedian Dick Sterling. Mindy and her brother, Mark, grew up in a Jewish household in Miami. In a 2014 interview with the A.V. Club, she said of her youth, "I was kind of shy as a child, so in school I thought, 'Drama? How fun, because I can pretend to be other people!' So that allowed me to get out of my insecurity and my shell, and I just started to take theater classes and did plays." After graduating from Miami Norland Senior High School in 1972, Mindy enrolled at Miami Dade College, where she earned an acting degree.

Career

In the early '70s, Sterling had a recurring role on "Dusty's Treehouse," a syndicated children's program, and she joined the famed comedy troupe The Groundlings in the '80s. Her first film was 1981's "The Devil and Max Devlin," and she followed it with the 1985 horror-comedy "House" and guest-starring roles on "Perfect Strangers" (1986) and "New Monkees" (1987). In the '90s, Mindy appeared in the films "The Favor" (1994), "The Crazysitter" (1995), "Man of the Year" (1995), "Idle Hands" (1999), and "Drop Dead Gorgeous" (1999) and guest-starred on "Evening Shade" (1991), "The Larry Sanders Show" (1992), "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" (1993), "Family Matters" (1993; 1995), "Sister, Sister" (1995), "Friends" (1996), and "Ellen" (1997). In 1997, she played Frau Farbissina in "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" alongside Mike Myers. Sterling reprised her role in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember." The three Austin Powers films grossed a combined $676 million at the box office. In 2000, she had a recurring role as Lona on the USA Network series "Manhattan, AZ," and she co-starred with Jim Carrey in the film "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," which brought in $347.2 million at the box office. Next, Mindy appeared in the films "The Sky Is Falling" (2001), "Totally Blonde" (2001), "Reno 911!: Miami" (2007), "Wieners" (2008), "Extreme Movie" (2008), "Spring Breakdown" (2009), and "Jesus People: The Movie" (2009).

In the 2000s Mindy has guest-starred on "Just Shoot Me!" (2001), "Even Stevens" (2001), "Reno 911!" (2004), "Joey" (2004), "That's So Raven" (2005), "The King of Queens" (2006), "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" (2006), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2007), "Scrubs" (2008), "My Name Is Earl" (2008), "The League" (2011), "2 Broke Girls" (2011), "Franklin & Bash" (2014), "The Soul Man" (2015), "Grace and Frankie" (2017), "A Series of Unfortunate Events" (2018), "Fuller House" (2019), and "St. Denis Medical" (2024), and she appeared in the 2021 Apple TV+ miniseries "The Shrink Next Door" alongside Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Sterling had recurring roles as Miss Francine Briggs on the Nickelodeon teen sitcom "iCarly" (2007–2012), Arlene Scott on the NBC drama "My Own Worst Enemy" (2008), Mitzi Kinsky on the ABC comedy-drama "Desperate Housewives" (2010–2011), Principal Susan Skidmore on the Disney Channel teen series "A.N.T. Farm" (2011–2013), Janice Nugent on the FX/FXX sitcom "Legit" (2013), Pamela on the ABC sitcom "Black-ish" (2015–2017), and Linda Schwartz on the 1980s-set ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs" (2017–2023), and she played Bobbie in the web series "Con Man" (2015–2017), which was created by actor Alan Tudyk. Mindy also appeared in films such as "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (2011), "Any Day Now" (2012), "The Good Neighbor" (2016), "The 60 Yard Line" (2016), "Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss" (2018), "All About Nina" (2018), and "Bobcat Moretti" (2022).

Personal Life

Mindy was married to Brian Gadson, and they welcomed a son, Max, before divorcing. Sterling was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998 after she had a routine mammogram. She underwent chemotherapy, a lumpectomy, and radiation treatment and has remained cancer-free since then. In a 2004 interview with USA Today, Mindy stated, "It is so important to talk about your cancer and the feelings you have about it. I only found out later that my husband was really afraid but didn't want to talk about it. I think it's really important for caregivers to also get support. I know it was harder for me taking care of my dad during his cancer than it was going through my own. You feel more helpless as a caregiver."

Awards and Nominations

In 2017, Sterling received two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for "Con Man" and "Secs & Execs." In 2018, she was honored with a Diamond Award at the California Independent Film Festival, and "For Muriel" won a Chicago Comedy Film Festival award for Best Ensemble Short Film, an Independent Shorts Award for Best Acting Ensemble, and a Southern Shorts Award for Acting. She has received 11 Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations, with "The Legend of Korra" cast winning the BTVA Television Voice Acting Award and BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series in 2013 and the BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Action/Drama in 2014 and 2015. For "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," Mindy earned a Blockbuster Entertainment Award nomination for Favorite Supporting Actress – Comedy and a Teen Choice Award nomination for Film – Choice Chemistry (shared with Mike Myers).